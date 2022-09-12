Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2022–2026

Reports And Data

Pulmonary arterial hypertension Market was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pulmonary arterial hypertension Market was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Pulmonary arterial hypertension is caused by the rise in pulmonary arterial pressure, which leads to an increase in the workload on the right side of the heart, which progresses the symptoms of PAH (Pulmonary arterial hypertension). The rise in the geriatric population, with the decrease in the levels of immunity, boosts up the market.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is driving due to the prevalence of diseases like (Cirrhosis), Chronic lung diseases like emphysema, Asthma, etc. A person with PAH even can survive without treatment for a long time, but it is essential to treat it as the increased load on the right side of the heart can lead to heart failure. Treatment will help improve the quality of life. Habits such as smoking, tobacco, consumption of alcohol are expected to boost the prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension leading to increased demand for the treatment. World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention had suggested that there is a prevalence of PAH that reported 15 to 50 million cases per head. Rise in disease like asthma COPD and chronic lung disorder is expected to rise the PAH market growth. According to the Global Asthma Report 2018 about 1000 people worldwide die of asthma every day and it has affected more than 339 million people. The rise in health care awareness and an increase in medical expenditure is likely to boost the market.

The pharma and healthcare industry is expected to observe significant growth over the coming years attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe, growing geriatric patient pool, availability of advanced and minimally invasive surgical and diagnostics procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario, and presence of a robust product pipeline of drugs and therapeutics. In addition, the growing integration of IoT, ML, and AI in medical procedures and equipment along with rapid progress in drug design and development. A combination of innovation and technology has brought about massive changes in the healthcare industry and the rapid adoption of telemedicine, remote consultation, and e-prescription has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

On the basis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension product segment Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs are expected to boost the market as it functions to improve the vasodilation by preventing platelet activation, they are expected to rise with a CAGR of 5.8%.

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) have been used in the treatment of PAH as is reduces the production of endothelin. Owing to the increase in the cases of PAH, it is likely to reach 5.5% CAGR in the forecast period.

Cicletanine and riociguat are the newly developed therapy of drugs, which has generated more significance in these years as there acts as potent vasodilators that are beneficial for treating severe PAH.

European marketing has given authorization to GSK to expand the indication for Volibris a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, as it was found that the combination of ambrisentan and tadalafil reduced the risk of clinical failure in PAH.

Histone Deacetylation Inhibition (HDAC) is the recent approach for treating PAH, HDAC contributes to pulmonary vascular hypertension, HDAC inhibitors like valproic acid, and suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid inhibits the action of HDAC and further leads to vasodilation.

Cuff-less BP monitoring devices have revolutionized and are also available in now in smartphones and wearables for blood pressure monitoring, and it can be checked with the access of the internet, smartphone applications would help to trace the blood pressure by blood pressure telemonitoring.

Advances in telemonitoring have led to the development of Ambulatory telemetry for hearth monitoring. The patient for monitoring wears this wireless device. Telemetry monitors have traditionally had been used to monitor one or two parameters. However, recent advancements have made it possible to monitor three or four parameters of the heart on an average. The patient just has to wear the device which allows continuous monitoring within the area of coverage.

Calcium channel blockers are widely used in treating hypertension. North America held a major share of the calcium channel blocker market. The rise in the geriatric population and the prevalence of obesity are the major factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for calcium channel blockers during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth over the coming years owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America is anticipated to register the highest market growth over the forecast period attributed to the increasing availability of robust healthcare and clinical settings, legalization of medical marijuana, favorable reimbursement scenario, presence of key market players, and rapid technological advancements in the region.

The growing popularity of over-the-counter medications driving market growth

Growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases and lesser access to advanced medical facilities owing to low disposable income levels are driving the demand for over-the-counter medications. Availability of generic and low-cost alternatives to medical therapies are some other factors playing a major role in driving demand for over-the-counter medications.

Restriction on product launches and R&D activities to hamper the market growth

The imposition of strict government regulations and shortage of funds has put a halt on product launches and R&D activities and is expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the launch of expensive drugs and therapies and increasing regulations regarding safety and approvals are also hampering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market comprises various market players operating at regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as R&D investments, license agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd(Switzerland), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences, Inc.(US), United Therapeutics Corporation(US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)(London), Pfizer Inc(US), Dong-A ST Co Ltd (South Korea), Bayer HealthCare(Germany), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (US) and Arena P.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cuff-less BP monitoring devices

Ambulatory monitors

Novel technology smartphones and Bluetooth-enabled telemonitoring

Tele-monitoring

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Early-stage Drug Candidates (Phase I & Phase II)

Late-stage Drug Candidates (Phase III & Registration Phase

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the revenue growth rate of the global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market?

What are the key challenges impacting the global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market growth?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

