Indian Advertising Market Trends 2022-2027, Industry Size, Share, Growth and Business Opportunities

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Indian advertising market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Indian advertising market size reached INR 667 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,272 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2022-2027.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Advertising is a paid, non-personal marketing strategy that enables enterprises to sensitize target audiences regarding various products or services. It encompasses outdoor, indoor, digital media, print, transit, catalogs, leaflets, and broadcasting as common advertising mediums. They are used to create awareness, build strong relationships with consumers, and reinforce brand image by featuring various creative content. This, in turn, assists businesses in expanding the market, increasing sales, supporting salesmanship, creating product demand, and attracting customers. Consequently, advertising is mainly utilized by industries for facilitating product-focused psychological inducements and making public service announcements (PSAs).

Indian Advertising Market Trends:

With the substantial growth in the media and entertainment industry in India, there has been an increasing demand for advertising as a marketing tactic to execute multiple campaigns, introduce new products, and enhance brand reputation. Additionally, rapid digitization has facilitated the extensive utilization of various digital advertisements, such as banners, pop-ups, and pay-per-clicks, which is impelling the market growth. This is further influenced by the growing awareness amongst enterprises regarding the multiple benefits of digital advertisements over traditional media. Besides this, the continuous campaigning activities by the Government of India (GoI) and the advent of interactive advertising formats, including mobile advertising, display ads, and videos to scale businesses, are favoring the advertising landscape across the nation.

Indian Advertising Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• JWT India

• Ogilvy & Mather India

• DDB Mudra Group

• FCB-Ulka Advertising Ltd.

• Rediffusion - DY&R

• McCann Erickson India

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian advertising market based on television advertising, print advertising, radio advertising, internet/online advertising, mobile advertising and outdoor advertising.

• Television Advertising Market

• Print Advertising Market

• Radio Advertising Market

• Internet/Online Advertising Market

• Mobile Advertising Market

• Outdoor Advertising Market

