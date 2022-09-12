Aeroponics Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Aeroponics Market Report

Aeroponics market size reached US$ 824.77 Million in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 1,929.74 Million, growing at a CAGR of 14.40% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aeroponics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global aeroponics market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global aeroponics market reached a value of US$ 824.77 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,929.74 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.40% during 2022-2027.

Aeroponics refers to the process of growing plants in the air by suspending their roots and spraying them with enriched nutrient solutions in a mist-based environment. It uses sensors, lighting, low-pressure and high-pressure ultrasonic fogger systems, and climate control monitors. It offers a higher crop yield, uses minimal water and space, promotes faster plant growth, facilitates year-round production, prevents pest infection, and has minimal maintenance requirements compared to traditional farming practices. As a result, aeroponics is widely utilized for growing green leafy vegetables, vine plants, herbs, and fruits.

Request a free PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aeroponics-market/requestsample

COVID-19 Impact on Market: (Positive Impact)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Aeroponics Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the agricultural industry. In addition, the rising adoption of indoor farming practices and vertical aeroponics due to the shifting consumer preferences toward organic products is providing a positive outlook to the market. Besides this, organic food acquired through aeroponic farming systems does not require synthetic fertilizers, growth regulators, and pesticides.

This, coupled with several technological advancements, such as the development of smartphone application-based monitoring systems, automated lighting and irrigation systems, and greenhouse solutions with retractable roofs, are positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and reducing arable land for traditional farming practices are also propelling the market growth.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aeroponics-market

Global Aeroponics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

AERO Development Corp, AeroFarms, Altius Farms, BrightFarms, CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc. and Ponics Technologies.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component and application.

Breakup by Component:

• Lightning

• Irrigation Component

• Sensor

• Climate Control

• Building Material

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Indoor Farming

• Outdoor Farming

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for customized Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5656&flag=C

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/rehabilitation-equipment-market-size-2022-top-companies-analysis-share-trends-business-model-and-forecast-by-2027-2022-09-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/construction-lasers-market-size-2022-top-companies-analysis-trends-share-business-model-and-forecast-by-2027-2022-09-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/food-stabilizer-market-size-2022-top-companies-analysis-share-trends-business-model-and-forecast-report-by-2027-2022-09-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/turbomolecular-pumps-market-global-report-2022-2027-industry-overview-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-revenue-and-forecast-analysis-2022-09-07

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/x-by-wire-systems-market-global-trends-growth-future-scope-segmentation-size-and-industry-research-insights-2022-09-07

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.