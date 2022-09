Medical Waste Management Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Medical waste management market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical waste management market size was valued at $7.226 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.834 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. Medical waste management is defined as the measures taken to ensure safe and environmentally sound management of health care waste. It enables to prevent adverse health and environmental impact from medical wastes, which are produced by release of biological & chemical hazards and drug resistant microorganisms. Medical waste management services aim to protect health of patients, physicians, health workers and the general public. There are various types of medical waste generated from hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical industries such as infectious waste, pathological waste, sharps waste, chemical waste, pharmaceutical waste, cytotoxic waste, and non-hazardous waste.

๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

โ€ข The demand for effective medical waste management increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in diagnosis and treatment of infected patients. In addition, requirement for various types of services such as treatment, disposal, and recycling increased as the amount of waste exceeded the treatment capacity.

โ€ข According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India created nearly 45,308 tons of biomedical waste between June 2020 and May 2021. This is due to rise in diagnosis and treatment activities of Covid-19 patients.

โ€ข Many countries implemented advanced technologies such as steam sterilization and chemical disinfection to treat an enormous amount of medical waste. Government authorities joined hands with private companies for effective disposal and management of mounting medical waste. The need to automate the waste treatment processes rose as the number of workers reduced from facilities.

Based on type of waste, the non-hazardous waste segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global medical waste management market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to garner the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in number of hospitals & clinics and rise in demand for healthcare products for treatment of diseases. The report also analyzes the hazardous waste segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global medical waste management market. This is due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of leading market players, surge in environmental awareness regarding waste management, and rise in volume of medical waste in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for healthcare product and services, and increase in number of hospital and clinics.

