Non fungible Token Market To be Worth USD 130.35 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing popularity of metaverse and rising demand for decentralized marketplaces are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Non fungible Token market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Non fungible Token market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Non-fungible Token (NFT) market size reached USD 50.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid traction of metaverse and rising demand for decentralized marketplaces are some key factors driving global non-fungible token market revenue growth. Rising use of NFT for domain name ownership is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Owners of blockchain domains can use private keys to manage respective domains. The standard Domain Name Service (DNS) is controlled by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and there is very minimal supervision of such domains. Censorship and security issues are raised as a result of this. Blockchain domain names are permanently recorded in a public registry and it can be erased or changed by a third party, which helps to mitigate such concerns. Blockchain domain NFTs allow for quick trading and customizable domain names. The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Unstoppable Domains, which are decentralized solutions to the conventional DNS, allows crypto-addresses similar to an Instagram or Twitter handle, yet every name has to be distinct. While Instagram and Twitter users cannot sell their usernames, ENS and Unstoppable Domains enable users to purchase and sell crypto-addresses.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/892

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as YellowHeart, Cloudflare, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Funko Inc., OpenSea (Ozone Networks, Inc.), Takung Art Co., Ltd., Dapper Labs, Inc., Nifty Gateway (Gemini Trust Company, LLC), and MakersPlace (Onchain Labs, Inc.) as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Non fungible Token market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Non fungible Token market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-fungible-token-market

The report further segments the global Non fungible Token market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global non-fungible token market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Physical Asset

Digital Asset

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Collectibles

Video Clip

Audio Clip

Gamification

Others

Art

Pixel Art

Fractal/Algorithmic Art

Computer Generated Painting

2D/3D Painting

2D/3D Computer Graphics

GIFs

Others

Gaming

Trading Card Game (TCG)

Video Game

Strategy Role Playing Game (RPG)

Others

Utilities

Tickets

Domain Names

Assets Ownership

Metaverse

Sport

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Personal

Commercial

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/892

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

spinal implants and surgery devices market: https://linkewire.com/2022/09/08/spinal-implants-and-surgery-devices-market-top-players-size-business-scenario-share-growth-insights-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-report-2028/

mri (magnetic resonance imaging) systems market: https://linkewire.com/2022/09/08/magnetic-resonance-imaging-systems-market-size-business-scenario-share-growth-insights-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-report-2030/

electric vehicle charging stations market: https://linkewire.com/2022/09/08/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-types-applications-products-share-growth-insights-and-forecasts-report-2030/

veterinary vaccines market: https://linkewire.com/2022/09/08/veterinary-vaccines-market-overview-size-share-growth-business-scenario-insights-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-report-2027/

wearable injectors market: https://linkewire.com/2022/09/08/wearable-injectors-market-size-scope-growth-opportunities-trends-by-manufacturers-and-forecast-to-2028/

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.