Muscle Stimulator Market Will Raise $0.18 Billion by 2030, CAGR 4.08% from 2021–2030

Muscle stimulator market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muscle stimulator market size was valued at $1,22,460.00 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,83,887.64 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.08% from 2021 to 2030. Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), also known as neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) or electromyostimulation, is a protocol that activates muscle contraction using electrical impulses that directly stimulate motor neurons. Muscle stimulants use sinusoidal output. The sensory nerves are reactivated in a way that interferes with the perception of pain through gate control or opiate system mechanisms. Motor sensory stimulation stimulates muscle contraction. Strength and frequency of muscle contraction can be used to relieve muscular spasm, muscle exercise, and reduce edema.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• AxioBionics LLC

• Beurer GmbH

• BioMedical Life Systems, Inc.

• Colfax Corporation (DJO Global Inc.)

• EMS Physio Ltd.

• Liberate Medical

• OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd.

• RS Medical

• Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

• Zynex Medical

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11557

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the industry growth significantly, as the demand for muscle stimulator device decreased, owing to decline in diagnostics and surgical procedures in the first half of 2020. According to the study published in the British Journal of Surgery, around 28.4 million elective procedures were cancelled or postponed in May 2020, based on a 12-week period of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the growth of the muscle stimulator market.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11557

By product type, the neuromuscular electrical stimulation generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to show fastest growth rate in the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of arthritis and increasing sports injuries. Moreover, rise in geriatric population and surge in demand for use of muscle stimulators have influenced companies to focus on the development of electrical muscle stimulators also contributes to growth of the muscle stimulator market.

On the basis of modality, the portable & handheld segment had the highest revenue in 2020. Major factors that influenced the market growth include key players launching innovative portable muscle stimulator devices to sustain market competition.

Depending on application, the muscle rehabilitation segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020. Moreover, pain management segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Major factors that influenced the market growth include increase in cases of chronic & acute pain and the need for effective pain management therapies among cancer patients.

By end user, the physical therapy & rehabilitation clinics segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is also expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This was attributed to the fact that include surge in preference of physiotherapists toward stimulators as compared to manual techniques.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of product type, the neuromuscular electrical stimulation segment held largest muscle stimulator market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• By modality, the portable and handheld segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Depending on application, the muscle rehabilitation segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• As per end user, physical therapy and rehabilitation clinics segment held largest muscle stimulator market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Region wise, North-America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market

Orthobiologics Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Transplant Diagnostics Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-transplant-diagnostics-market_6.html

Singapore mHealth Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-mhealth-market-seeking-new.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.