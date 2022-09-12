Electronic Health Records Market Size Projected to Hit $63.8 Bn by 2030 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Electronic health records market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic health records market size was valued at $30,550.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,848.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030. Electronic health record is used to provide clinical information such as health information & data, results management, order entry & support, and decision supports. The main objective of the electronic health records (EHRs) in the healthcare system is to manage the information that health personnel require to do their work efficiently and effectively. The EHRs are used to store and maintain important data of clinical information of patients, administrative data management, patient report analysis, and clinical studies. In addition, EHRs software are used for the medical billing procedures.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

• CureMD Corporation

• eClinicalWorks

• Epic Systems Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Greenway Health, LLC

• Meditech

• Praxis EMR

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4542

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the electronic health records market. Most of the hospitals are shut down due to COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdowns. The COVID-19 virus has serious and life-threatening impact on critically ill patients. However, EHRs are employed in data storage and management for COVID-19 vaccination, which contributes in the market growth.`

By type, the market is divided into inpatient EHR and ambulatory EHR. The inpatient EHR segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in chronic diseases and rise in awareness among healthcare about the advantages of EHRs .

On the basis of application, the EHR market is categorized into clinical application, administrative application, reporting in healthcare system, healthcare financing, and clinical research application. The clinical application segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the increase in geriatric population, rise in number of clinical trial, and advancement in R&D activities in healthcare sectors.

By end user, the EHR market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, specialty centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to increase in number of hospitals, development of healthcare infrastructure, and initiatives taken by government of various region to develop advanced software in hospitals.

Region wise, North America accounted for a majority of the global EHRs market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period due to presence of well-established healthcare infrastructures and key EHR service provider. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to demand for advanced healthcare facilities and increase in healthcare expenditures by patients.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4542

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of product, the on-premise software segment was the highest contributor to the electronic health records market in 2020.

• On the basis of type, the inpatient EHR segment was the highest contributor to the electronic health records market in 2020.

• By application, the clinical application segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020

• Depending on end user, hospital segment dominated the market in 2020.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market

Coated Endotracheal Tube Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Cancer Tumor Profiling Market --- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-cancer-tumor-profiling-market.html

Singapore Antibody Drug Conjugates Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-antibody-drug-conjugates.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.