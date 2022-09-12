Wearable Injectors Market Size to Reach USD 12.54 Billion Globally at 9.65% CAGR by 2029

Wearable Injectors Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the wearable injectors market, which was USD 6.0 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 12.54 billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the wearable injectors market, which was USD 6.0 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 12.54 billion by 2029 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

Wearable injectors, or patch pumps, are compacted drug delivery devices used for single-step administration of drugs to lengthier extents. They are temporarily applied to the skin in order to deliver large amounts of sticky medications via the body's subcutaneous tissues more quickly and safely. They're frequently available with both on-body and off-body injectors. The device is made up of a reservoir for storing medicine, a cannula for delivering material to tissues, and a driving system for delivering the right amount of medicines.

The market is growing due to the rising frequency of chronic medical conditions such as oncological, neurological, and autoimmune disorders. Furthermore, the growing senior population, which is more susceptible to such illnesses, and the growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) treatment options among patients are propelling the market forward. There is also a rising preference for at-home and self-administrable injectors to efficiently manage illnesses with negligible risks of inaccurate dosage and needle stick injuries.

Some of the major players operating in the wearable injectors market are:

BD (U.S)

Ypsomed (Switzerland),

Amgen Inc.(US)

Subcuject Aps (Denmark)

Enable Injections (U.S)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Insulet Corporation (US)

United Therapeutics Corp. (U.S)

CeQur SA (Switzerland)

Sensile-medical (Switzerland)

SteadyMed Therapeutics (U.S)

ATS Automation (Canada)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S)

Unilife Corporation (U.K)

Tandem Diabetes Care (U.S)

Valeritas (U.S)

Bühler Motor GmbH (Switzerland)

Sonceboz (Switzerland)

Noble (U.S)

Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (Israel)

Bespak Europe Ltd. (U.K)

Stevanato Group (Italy)

Sorrel Medical (Israel)

Weibel CDS AG (Switzerland)

Neuma (U.S)

Key Coverage in the Wearable Injectors Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Wearable Injectors Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Wearable Injectors industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Wearable Injectors Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Wearable Injectors Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Wearable Injectors Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

