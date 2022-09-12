Bio Butanol Market Growth Size Analysis 2022-2028 Future Trend, Share | Butalco GmBH, Cobalt Biofuels, Arbor Biofuels

Bio Butanol Market

Bio-butanol is also used as a cleaner, adhesives, jet fuel, synthetic rubber, solvent in paints, bio-based plastics, and fibers.

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Bio Butanol Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast.

Bio-butanol is an alcohol used as a fuel or organic solvent. This solvent is prepared by fermenting sugar, starch or cellulosic feedstock such as wheat, sugar beet, corn, straw, and wood. Bio-butanol is used as a substitute to crude oil. They have higher octane number, larger flammability limits, higher flash point, and higher heat of vaporization, makes it a good fuel option.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- Bioenergy International, Butalco GmBH, Cobalt Biofuels, and Arbor Biofuels, backed by oil manufacturers such as TetraVitae Biosciences and Metabolic Explorers.

Market Dynamics

Segmentation of the Global Bio Butanol Market:

On the basis of raw material, the bio-butanol market is segmented into:

Wheat

Sugar beet

Corn

Straw

Wood

Others

On the basis of application, the bio-butanol market is segmented into:

Acrylates

Acetates

Glycol ethers

Solvents

Plasticizers

Others

On the basis of end users, the bio-butanol market is segmented into:

Petrochemical industry

Automobile industry

Aviation industry

Consumer goods

Textile industry

Others

Regions Covered in Bio Butanol Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Bio Butanol market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

