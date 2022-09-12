Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market To Grow At USD 11.44 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.10% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Witness Vast Demand from Aerospace

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market Analysis by Cable Length, By Mode Types Type, By, Product Types, By End Users - Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 11.44 Billion by 2030, registering an 9.10% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market Overview

The fiber optic cable assemblies market is growing pervasively, garnering huge traction on the global platform. The rising demand worldwide for high-speed internet connectivity is a key driving force. Besides, the extensive uptake of fiber optic cable and its assemblies by the leading space research laboratories such as NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) drives the market growth.

Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 11.44 Billion Growth (2022 to 2030) 9.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Market Opportunities Emergence of 5G technology in the homes of common people Market Drivers Rapid growth of the internet in the public discourse

Of late, NASA’s laboratories are increasingly using fiber optic cable assemblies in space for telemetry and command data transfer at GSFC and on New Millennium spacecraft through the use of the MIL-STD-1773 fiber optic bus. Simultaneously, the increasing adoption of fiber optic cable assemblies in some of the burgeoning industries such as automotive, data management, and telecom defines the future landscape of the market.

Fiber optic cable assemblies integrate optical fiber and fiber optic connectors to deliver faster, more reliable data transmission. Their optimized transmission speed makes them the suitable choice for the full range of mission-critical voice and data systems, including telecom.

The rise in wired and wireless connectivity products creates vast demand for fiber optic cable assemblies that can handle network throughput up to 100Gpbs (OM4) per fiber channel required in the high-speed data centers & farms and the enterprise networks server. Cable assembly solutions are used in leading telecom, aerospace, military, automotive, industrial, commercial, and alternative energy providers.

Fiber optic products and interconnect systems find extensive applications in data processing centers, co-location centers, telecom & telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment & solution providers. There is a huge demand for fiber optic connectors & cable assembly and coaxial connectors & cable assemblies integrated with coaxial connectors.

Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market Segments

The fiber optic cable assemblies market report is segmented into mode types, product types, cable lengths, end-users, and regions. The mode type segment comprises single-mode and multimode. The product type segment comprises connectorized assemblies, long-length assemblies, high complex breakout assemblies, fiber jumpers, and others.

The cable length segment comprises standard and custom. The end-user segment comprises automotive, IT & telecommunication, defense & government, industries, and others. The region segment comprises North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the leading region in the global fiber optic cable assemblies market owing to its huge demand for improved bandwidth. Besides, the vast consumption of electrical, electronic & fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas & sensors, sensor-based products, and coaxial & high-speed specialty cable in automotive and broadband communications boosts market size.

The Europe fiber optic cable assemblies market is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The spurring rise in commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology & data communications, military, and mobile devices & mobile networks substantiates the region’s market shares.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific, including growing markets in China, Japan, and India, is an emerging market for fiber optic cable assemblies and is expected to register a substantial CAGR during the review period.

Industry Trends

Advancements in technologies are leading to increased data transmission rates and boosting the telecommunications industry across the globe. The proliferation of internet connectivity backed by the increase in the number of connected devices at home & industries and over-the-top (OTT) video content support the market growth to an extent, leading to the higher usage of fiber optic cable assemblies.

Furthermore, the market penetration of cloud computing, data transfer & storage, and IoT fosters the market value of fiber optic cable assemblies, fuelling the use of the internet extensively. Growing urbanization and the number of businesses worldwide are generating the demand for larger data sizes and data transfers. Evidently, improving economic conditions worldwide substantiate market revenues, improving the consumers’ purchasing power and enhancing their quality of life.

Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of some well-established and small players, the global market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Well-established players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, product launch, and expansion to maintain their market position and garner a competitive advantage in this market.

The manufacturers are customer focused and have made the online market available for customers to ease the selection & ordering process along with the assured fast and reliable shipping. The market is likely to witness the entry of several new players who are technologically advanced and will capture a major portion of fast-moving markets in the coming years.

For instance, on Nov 11, 2021, Santec, a leading supplier of test & measurement systems for optical telecom and datacom, announced the acquisition of JGR Optics and OptoTest to enter into the growing fiber optic cable assembly testing market. JGR and OptoTest both have complementary technology to Santec. Resultantly, the acquisition would enable Santec to expand its footprints in the fiber optics production equipment market.

Santec manufacturers optical components, tunable lasers, OCT systems, and optical test equipment. JGR Optics and OptoTest both offer test solutions for optical cable assemblies & components.

Dominant Key Players on Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Market Covered are:

Finisar Corporation (US)

RF Industries (US)

Optec Technology Limited (Hong Kong)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Fibre connection Inc. (Canada)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (US)

Amphenol Fibre Systems International (US)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Molex Incorporated (US)

