PolyPid Announces Presentation of Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ Clinical Data at the European Society for Coloproctology Scientific Conference

/EIN News/ -- Efficacy Data of D-PLEX100 in the Prevention of Post-Abdominal Surgery Incisional Infection will be Presented During a Podium Presentation

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that Phase 2 clinical data for D-PLEX100 will be highlighted in a podium presentation at the European Society for Coloproctology (ESCP) Scientific Conference to be held on September 21-23, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland.

European Society for Coloproctology Scientific Conference:

Title:  D-PLEX100, a novel doxycycline formulation that provides high, local concentrations of antibiotic activity for 30 days to reduce surgical site infections
Presenter: Anthony J. Senagore, M.D., Senior Medical Director, PolyPid
Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, part of the Modern Colorectal Surgeon session

The abstract will be available on  www.polypid.com/publications/ following the presentation.

About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts: 
PolyPid Ltd. 
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
IR@Polypid.com

Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

 


