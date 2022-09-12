Vaccum Gas Oil Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 5.60% by 2022-2029 With Key Player Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Shell

Vaccum Gas Oil Market

Vaccum Gas Oil Market is to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vacuum gas oil majorly used in the form of feed-in cracking units such as the hydrocracker or the fluid catalytic cracker. These cracking units uplift the vacuum gas oil by the creation of other products such as gasoline and diesel. If this gas oil is not upgraded, then it will blend into the residual fuel oil. Furthermore, the growing need for fossil fuels across several industries along with the upsurge in efforts to produce a large amount of oil and gas is projected to positively affect the growth of the vaccum gas oil market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the vaccum gas oil market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 1,003.20 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 1,551.31 million by 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand. Vacuum gas oil (VGO) is a major feedstock for fluid catalytic crackers which is used to form transportation fuels and many other derivatives. Vacuum gas oil is also known as cat feed. This feedstock for fluid catalytic cracker is used to manufacture gasoline, gas oil and many other by-products. VGO is an important element of petroleum hydrocarbon distillate family that contains hydrocarbon material, which is denser than diesel.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

Recent Development

In January 2019, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, close its vacuum gas oil hydrotreating unit at its refinery for 50 days which is located at Vadodara to increase its capacity to 2.2 million mt/year, up 4.8% from the current capacity. The company plans to increase the capacity of its catalytic reformer at the same time to 780,000 mt/year, up 30% from the current capacity.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-vaccum-gas-oil-market

Some of the major players operating in the Vaccum Gas Oil market are:

TAIF-NK (Russia)

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (Kuwait)

KazMunayGas (Kazakhstan)

Shell (U.S.)

Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co Ltd, (China)

Neste (Finland)

Vertex (U.S.)

LUKOIL (Russia)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Arabia)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

BP plc (U.K.)

Shell plc (U.K.)

PDVSA - Petróleos de Venezuela, SA. (Venezuela)

Gazprom (Russia)

Chevron Corporation. (U.S.)

Petrobras (Brazil)

ROSNEFT (Russia)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (U.A.E)

China Petrochemical Corporation. (China)

Global Vaccum Gas Oil Market Scope

The vaccum gas oil market is segmented on the basis of product, sulfur content and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil

Light vacuum Gas Oil

Sulfur Content

Low Sulfur VGO

High Sulfur VGO

Application

Gasoline Production

Diesel Oil or Kerosene Production

Vaccum Gas Oil Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The vaccum gas oil market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, sulfur content and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the vaccum gas oil market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the vaccum gas oil market during the forecast period due to the high volume of automobiles and the need for high octane gasoline in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast periodof 2022-2029 due to the growth in investment in the petroleum sector upsurge in demand for automobile in this region.

Access Full Report, Click Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-vaccum-gas-oil-market

Global Vaccum Gas Oil Market Definition

Research Methodology: Global Vaccum Gas Oil Market

To check the complete Table of Content click here: @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-vaccum-gas-oil-market

