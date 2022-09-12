American Rebel Holdings CEO Andy Ross Provides Corporate Update in Letter to Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TN, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) – America’s Patriotic Brand (the “Company”) today issues a letter to stockholders from Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer.



Dear Stockholders,

On behalf of the Company’s board of directors, our senior management team and employees, we are blessed to have you as stockholders and members of our American Rebel patriotic family. We want to provide you some of the important developments that have occurred at American Rebel over the past 7 months and some insights into what we see ahead.

Of course, we began with our successful uplisting to NASDAQ in February of this year and the $10.5 million we raised in connection with that listing. The $10.5 million raised provided us with key financial strength to pursue our strategic plan and our listing to a national exchange gave us visibility among institutional investors that we did not have prior to the listing.

We presented to a group of professional investors at the Emerging Growth Conference in March, during which we interacted with a virtual audience of more than 30 investors with a formal presentation followed by a Q&A session.

American Rebel aims to be the number one choice among purchasers of safes and is proud of being labeled as the “safe with an attitude.” We introduced our new Freedom Series textured safes at the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits May 27-29 in Houston, and we also displayed our 2A Locker prototype there to great enthusiasm and customer response. We’ll be incorporating comments in an updated product design of the 2A Locker, which we anticipate being made available in the first quarter of 2023.

No update would be complete without reiterating the transformative announcement in July of our acquisition of Champion Safe Company and its ancillary companies, in a transaction valued at approximately $9.9 million. Champion is a leading manufacturer of safes, with a well-known reputation for security, fire protection, quality of finish and workmanship. The transaction is expected to add more than $20 million in revenues to American Rebel, be accretive to net income and position us as a leading player in the safe industry. In connection with the acquisition, we closed on a $13 million private placement, allowing us to acquire Champion without issuing any debt.

In August, the Company reported its June 30th quarterly financial report, the first complete quarter as a NASDAQ-listed public company, in which we noted that first half revenues, including pro-forma adjustments reflecting the Champion acquisition as if it closed on January 1, 2021, reflected $9.7 million with gross profit of $2.75 million. We look forward to consolidating Champion into our fully reported results in the second half of this year.

Also in August, we presented to our second investor audience at the Investors Summit Q3 Virtual Conference, and we expect to present live at the H.C. Wainwright Conference scheduled for September 12-14.

We believe we are American Rebel – America’s Patriotic Brand. We’re not just a safe company, but a lifestyle brand that we are proud to be a part of. We are committed to executing our business plan with focus and intensity, while remaining agile enough to respond to market and consumer developments. In addition to our new 2A Lockers, we plan to roll out a complete line of safe accessories later this year to our almost 400 dealers and continue to innovate with concealed carry apparel and ancillary products. Sporting goods stores comprise a portion of our dealer base and we plan to add additional products in the sporting goods category as well.

We would like to thank all our stockholders and supporters. We appreciate the confidence you have shown in us to date, and we look forward to earning your continued support.

Sincerely,

/s/ Andy Ross

Andy Ross

CEO

