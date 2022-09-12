Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Jan Skvarka to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis™ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the appointment of Jan Skvarka, PhD, MBA to its Board of Directors. Dr. Skvarka is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive bringing over three decades of extensive operational, strategic and financial expertise to Zentalis.



“We are excited to welcome Jan, an experienced life sciences leader, to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Kimberly Blackwell, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis. “As a two-time Chief Executive Officer of clinical-stage companies, Jan has an extremely impressive track record of generating highly promising data, resetting and executing clinical priorities, and cultivating relationships with key industry players. Jan’s deep experience will be invaluable as we advance the development of our potentially best-in-class lead candidates and drive value for all of our stakeholders.”

Dr. Skvarka currently serves as the Executive Chairman of GentiBio, Inc. and DEM BioPharma, Inc. Previously, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Trillium Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, where he led a highly successful, 360-degree business transformation that produced a leading CD47 drug candidate, propelling Trillium from a $16 million market capitalization to a $2.3 billion acquisition by Pfizer Inc. in two years. Before Trillium, Dr. Skvarka served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tal Medical, a private clinical-stage neuromodulation company, where he developed and executed the company’s strategy, built an accomplished leadership team, and oversaw its clinical development program. He also held roles of increasing responsibility at Bain & Company, most recently as a Partner, and was a leading member of Bain Healthcare Practice, with a focus on life sciences. Dr. Skvarka received a BS in business administration and a PhD in economics from the University of Economics in Bratislava, Slovakia, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I am thrilled to be joining Zentalis’ passionate team at this pivotal time in the Company’s trajectory,” said Dr. Skvarka. “Zentalis has built a strong scientific foundation, and I believe its lead oncology candidates, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5, have broad therapeutic and commercial potential. I look forward to working with the leadership team as they execute on the Company’s corporate and clinical strategic objectives to bring differentiated and transformational oncology therapies to patients.”

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-d5 and ZN-c5 to its joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, Ltd., to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

