Project Portfolio Management Market To Value USD 11.43 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research
Increasing need for gaining full understanding of project processes and resource allocation
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Project Portfolio Management market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Project Portfolio Management market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.
Project portfolio management is extensively used by project managers and project management organizations to analyse the potential return on undertaking a particular project. By consolidating and organizing every piece of data regarding current and proposed projects, portfolio managers provide business analysis and forecasting for business looking to invest in new projects.
The transparency control and advanced financial assessment features offered by PPM is resulting in increased adoption across BFSI sector. Also, the healthcare sector is gradually opting for portfolio management in healthcare facilities to improve decision-making skills and operational efficiencies. The widespread use of PPM solutions in data analytics to provide convenient services to customers at low costs in the telecom, BFSI, and IT sectors, will foster portfolio management market size in the coming years.
The global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.
However, organizational concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global project portfolio management market over the forecast period.
The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Project Portfolio Management market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.
Companies profiled in the global Project Portfolio Management market:
Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Planisware SAS, Workfront, Inc., Changepoint Corporation, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ServiceNow, Inc., and SAP SE
The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.
Emergen Research has segmented the global project portfolio management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Services
Solution
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-Premise
Cloud
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
IT & Telecom
Retail & Consumer Goods
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Government
Others
Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Outlook of Project Portfolio Management Market:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Project Portfolio Management Market Report:
The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats
The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares
Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects
It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth
Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development
In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario
