NGS Sample Preparation Market, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers & Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

NGS Sample Preparation Market Trends – High demand in the consumer genomics sector.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Size – USD 3.11 Billion in 2019, NGS Sample Preparation Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%,” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion in 2027. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to other genetic technologies, such as microarray and sanger-seq, are among the main driving forces in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications. New England Biolabs technology that uses magnetic beads to mount the prototype will greatly enhance the procedures for sample preparation for the next generation.

Recent advances in technology, for example, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), for automation of genome libraries, often allow for next-generation sequencing at an affordable cost in a single day. The progress is expected to increase the number of next-generation users in the forecast period. This technology has drawn the interest of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics. In addition, the declining costs of next-generation data and their added value are expected to have a positive effect over traditional data, which contributes to lucrative revenue growth, on the diversification of this technology in other clinical fields.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/12

The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the NGS Sample Preparation Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others.

key findings from the report suggest

For next-generation series, Oncology is calculated as the product with the largest income share on the market

Genetic testing of the GNS will boost the health outcome dramatically, and the mortality rate so that acceptance of this segment is driven.

Due to its numerous benefits across the entire genome market, the targeted sequencing sector dominated revenue shares in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing power.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/12

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the NGS Sample Preparation industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global NGS Sample Preparation Market on the basis of Workflow, Application, End-User, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kits

Semi-automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Clonal Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/12

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

ngs sample preparation market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ngs-sample-preparation-market

direct-to-consumer genetic testing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market

synthetic food market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-food-market

ai-based sensors market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-based-sensors-market

mhealth market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mhealth-market

active psoriatic arthritis market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/active-psoriatic-arthritis-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Size Worth USD 6.63 Billion By 2027