NGS Sample Preparation Market, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers & Outlook
NGS Sample Preparation Market Trends – High demand in the consumer genomics sector.
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion in 2027. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to other genetic technologies, such as microarray and sanger-seq, are among the main driving forces in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications. New England Biolabs technology that uses magnetic beads to mount the prototype will greatly enhance the procedures for sample preparation for the next generation.
Recent advances in technology, for example, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), for automation of genome libraries, often allow for next-generation sequencing at an affordable cost in a single day. The progress is expected to increase the number of next-generation users in the forecast period. This technology has drawn the interest of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics. In addition, the declining costs of next-generation data and their added value are expected to have a positive effect over traditional data, which contributes to lucrative revenue growth, on the diversification of this technology in other clinical fields.
The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the NGS Sample Preparation Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others.
key findings from the report suggest
For next-generation series, Oncology is calculated as the product with the largest income share on the market
Genetic testing of the GNS will boost the health outcome dramatically, and the mortality rate so that acceptance of this segment is driven.
Due to its numerous benefits across the entire genome market, the targeted sequencing sector dominated revenue shares in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing power.
The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the NGS Sample Preparation industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global NGS Sample Preparation Market on the basis of Workflow, Application, End-User, and region:
Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
NGS Library Preparation Kits
Semi-automated Library Preparation
Automated Library Preparation
Clonal Amplification
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Clinical Investigation
Reproductive Health
HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
Agrigenomics & Forensics
Consumer Genomics
End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Others
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.
