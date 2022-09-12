Cold Pressed Juice Market to Surpass US$ 1035.0 Million Size Worldwide till 2028 | Suja Life, Juice Press, Preshafood

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market

Cold-pressed juice is produced from a special juicer that used hydraulic technique and slow pulverization to blend the fruits and veggies.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Cold Pressed Juice Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Cold Pressed Juice market outlook.

Cold-pressed juice is the juice that is prepared by using hydraulic press from fruits and veggies. Cold-pressed juice process does not involve spinning and blades but is produced by using high-pressure processing that extends the shelf life of juice and lasts for more than regular juice. Cold-pressed juice can also be refrigerated for up to five days.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- PepsiCo Inc., Suja Life, LLC, RAW Pressery, Juice Press, Preshafood, Evolution Fresh, Inc., Juice Generation, Liquiteria, Hain Celestial, and Juice Warrior

Segmentation of the Global Cold Pressed Juice Market:

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market, By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market, By Ingredient Type:

Fruits

Apples

Citrus fruits

Mixed fruits

Berries

Tropical fruits

Others

Vegetables

Spinach

Carrot & Cucumber

Mixed vegetables

Beetroot

Mixed Fruits & Vegetables

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail/Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Regions Covered in Cold Pressed Juice Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Cold Pressed Juice market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

