Electric Bicycles Market Report: Driving Factors & Competitive Outlook 2028 | Accell Group, Derby Cycle AG, Easy Motion

Electric Bicycles Market

The electric bicycles market has been expanding significantly over recent years. China has accounted for most of the market share. Europe has, however, seen a sharp increase in sales, followed by North America.

In this context, it is worth noting that a recent study by Coherent Market Insights revealed that there has been a marked slowdown in China's electric bicycles market. More specifically, the report said that the slowing sales of electric bikes in China was largely caused by issues related to oversupply and low demand.

In looking at the global electric bicycles market, it is worth noting that countries such as Japan and the United States remain to be major players. These countries have led to some advancements in electric bicycles technology. For example, both Japan and the United States have introduced a battery powered internal combustion engines into their respective models. On the other hand, other countries such as France, India and the United Kingdom continue to rely on gasoline-engine models as their only options.

Electric Bicycles Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

Top players in global Electric Bicycles Market:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Accell Group, Derby Cycle AG, Easy Motion, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Panasonic, Pedego, Stromer, and Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd., BionX, Bosch, Electric Bike Technologies LLC, Giant Bicycles, GRACE, Superpedestrian, and Trek.

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of battery Type, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

‣ Lead Acid

‣ Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

‣ Nickel metal hydride (NiMH)

On the basis of use, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

‣ City/Urban

‣ Trekking

‣ Racing

On the basis of driver mechanism, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

‣ Hub Motor

‣ Mid Motor

On the basis of driver mechanism, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

‣ Plug-in

‣ Battery

On the basis of operating mode, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

‣ Battery/Peddle Operated

‣ Throttle Operated

On the basis of class, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

‣ Class 1

‣ Class 2

‣ Class 3

On the basis of sales channel, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

‣ OEM’s

‣ Sales Channel

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

In looking at the emerging electric bicycles markets, it can be noted that several emerging markets are now witnessing robust sales. For example, emerging markets like Indonesia and Malaysia are now attracting an increasing number of buyers. This is attributed to the fact that these countries are investing in electric bicycle infrastructure. Given this scenario, it is evident that these buyers are finding buying e-bikes cheaper and more convenient than buying conventional motorcycles or automobiles.

Analyzing the recent developments in the Chinese economy, there are several factors that come into focus in the electric bicycles market. First, China is looking to increase its share of the global automobile market. Second, the recent developments in the Chinese economy has seen slower growth in the manufacturing sector and manufacturing unemployment has risen alarmingly. Third, the recent announcement by Chinese officials that they will introduce electric motor to local vehicles is seen as an attempt to forge ahead with economic diversification efforts.

As indicated above, the recent developments have resulted in the increasing popularity of electric motorcycles in China, thereby boosting growth of the electric bicycles market. A lot of reasons account for this phenomenon. Among other things, the introduction of a power-on-demand scheme by the government of China is encouraging people to use electric motorcycles. Since the introduction of this power-on-demand scheme, any citizen who can walk into the nearest store can purchase any number of electric bikes from the moment they step out of the store. The same system is applied to mopeds, which allow only one person to use the moped at any given time.

