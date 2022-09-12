South East Asia New-born Screening Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 10.17%, During the Forecast Period 2029

South East Asia New-born Screening Market industry analysis and forecast 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wide-reaching South East Asia New-born Screening Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Newborn screening market is growing at a CAGR of 10.17% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

New-born screening means a group of special tests, together with blood, hearing, and heart screening, done to one- to two-day-old infants, commonly before they leave the hospital. This can be to envision for any serious health disorders that don’t show signs at birth.

The growing awareness of the benefits associated with the neonatal screening is the major factor accelerating the growth of the New-born screening market. Furthermore, continuous innovation in neonatal screening tests is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. In addition, raising funds from a government agency to promote neonatal screening are also expected to drive the growth of the New-born screening market. However, shortage of trained professionals and the lack of technologically advanced equipment will restrains the New-born screening market, whereas, shortage of skilled professionals will challenge market growth.

South East Asia New-born Screening Market Scope and Market Size

The new-born screening market is segmented on the basis of test type, product type, technology, disease type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on test type, the South East Asia New-born screening market is segmented into dried blood spot test, hearing screen test, critical congenital heart diseases.

Based on product type, the South East Asia New-born screening market is segmented into instrument, consumables, hearing screening instruments, and pulse oximeters. Consumables is further segmented into assay kits & reagents, other consumables. Other consumables is further sub-segmented into columns and screening cards. Instruments is further segmented into disorder screening instruments, fully-automated instruments, other instruments. Other instruments is further sub-segmented into semi-automated instruments, shakers, incubatorea and etc. Hearing screening instruments is further segmented into accessories, devices.

Based on technology, the South East Asia New-born screening market is segmented into tandem mass spectrometry, hearing screen technology, pulse oximetry screening technology, immunoassays and enzymatic assays, electrophoresis, DNA-based assays.

Based on disease type, the south East Asia New-born screening market is segmented into critical congenital heart diseases, New-born hearing loss, sickle cell disease, phenylketonuria (PKU), cystic fibrosis (CF), and maple.

Based on end user, the South East Asia New-born screening market is segmented into hospital, paediatric clinics.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

New-born screening market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for New-born screening market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the New-born screening market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and New-born Screening Market Share Analysis

The New-born screening market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to New-born screening market.

Some of the major players operating in the New-born screening market report are PerkinElmer Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Trivitron Healthcare, Baebies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Danahar, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Intelligent Hearing Systems, Interacoustics A/S, Masimo, Medtronic, Otodynamics Ltd, Vivosonic Inc., ZenTech S.A among other

