Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global geriatric population with rising age-related bone diseases is a key factor driving demand for next generation implants. Major companies are focusing on development of next generation medical implants such as cardiac devices, retinal implants, neurostimulators, and blood pressure sensors, which can bring improvements in patients’ lives and help them to continue their daily activities with least amount of discomfort.

Implantation devices currently available in the market are comparatively smaller in size and offer more functionality and sensitivity than earlier devices due to rapid technological advancements in the medical sector. Smaller-sized devices are more lightweight and consume less energy and offer higher level of comfort for patients. These devices are also an important tool for doctors to monitor and offer diagnosis and treatment in a more customized manner. Next generation implants are primarily based on wireless technology, especially for charging. The implanted device can also be wirelessly connected with other devices to display status and generated data.

The report points that are discussed within the systematic approach are the major market players that are involved in the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market report handles the distribution chain analysis of high Key players. Some of the leading manufacturers included in the market are

Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In April 2019, Biotronik launched Acticor DX and CRT-DX Devices. The new ICD Acticor system offers dual-chamber diagnostics without any requirement of an atrial lead.

The orthopedic implants segment in the global next generation implants market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during forecast period. Rising prevalence of bone-related issues and conditions is a key factor fueling demand for orthopedic implants.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus of advanced technologies and increasing aging population are propelling growth of the market in the region.

The Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market research report segments the global market into drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. The segmentation includes technology, product, platform, application, and region. The report projections are based on both historical and predicted trends. Major companies active in the global domain have also been profiled, along with the key strategies they use to stay competitive.

Major Regions Covered in the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

