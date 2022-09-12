Breast Tomosynthesis Market to Register Highest CAGR Growth of 13.10% by 2029

Breast Tomosynthesis Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the breast tomosynthesis market which was USD 2.04 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.46 billion by 2029

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Global Breast Tomosynthesis Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Breast Tomosynthesis report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from Porte's Five Forces analysis. Market definition covered in this Breast Tomosynthesis report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Breast Tomosynthesis report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the breast tomosynthesis market which was USD 2.04 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.46 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download Exclusive Sample of Breast Tomosynthesis Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-breast-tomosynthesis-market

Recent Development

In January 2021, the company has expanded its ultrasound portfolio with the advent of the SuperSonic MACH 20 ultrasound machine. In the same month, Hologic stated that 3D ultrasound imaging would be available on the SuperSonic MACH 30 and 20 ultrasound systems in Europe. This breakthrough, which allows customers to access high-resolution B-mode and ShearWave PLUS elastography 3D volumes, is likely to have seen widespread adoption in the quarter ahead.

Hologic’s SuperSonic MACH 40 ultrasound system (which is equipped with 3D ultrasound imaging since December 2020) and other significant contributors to divisional sales for the fiscal second quarter are estimated to have included its upgraded Unifi Analytics platform (available as Unifi Analytics 1.2 since November 2020). After its commercial launch in Europe in October 2020, Hologic is anticipated to have continued to benefit from its 3DQuorum Imaging Technology, which Genius AI powers.

Market Synopsis: -

Digital Breast tomosynthesis (DBT) mammography (sometimes known as "3D" mammography) is a form of mammography that has been increasingly popular in recent years. It's an x-ray imaging exam that takes numerous photographs of the breast. The breast is crushed in the same way as it would be in a normal mammography. The x-ray tube moves in an arc around the breast, collecting images from various angles. The x-ray images are shown as a stack of mammography images for the radiologist to read.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, breast cancer afflicted around 627,000 women worldwide, with the illness occurrence is expected to be higher in developed than developing regions. Because disease screening using DBT is far more convenient and efficient than screening with a 2D mammography, demand for such products is predicted to rise between 2022 and 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the breast tomosynthesis market are:

Siemens (Germany)

Hologic, Inc. (MA)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Abbott (U.S.)

BD (NJ)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Shimadzu Medical (India) pvt. Ltd. (Japan)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)

Sysmex India Pvt. Ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (U.K)

Access In-depth 350 Pages Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-breast-tomosynthesis-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Breast Tomosynthesis Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Breast Tomosynthesis market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Breast Tomosynthesis market.

Table of Contents: Breast Tomosynthesis Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Breast Tomosynthesis Market, by Product Type

7 Breast Tomosynthesis Market, by Modality

8 Breast Tomosynthesis Market, by Type

9 Breast Tomosynthesis Market, by Mode

10 Breast Tomosynthesis Market, by End User

12 Breast Tomosynthesis Market, by Geography

12 Breast Tomosynthesis Market, Company Landscape

13 Swot Analysis

14 Company Profiles

For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-breast-tomosynthesis-market

Browse Trending Reports:

Magnetoencephalograph Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Regional Overview https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-magnetoencephalograph-market

Medical Equipment Cooling Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Regional Overview https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-equipment-cooling-market

Medical Nonwovens Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Regional Overview https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-nonwovens-market

Medical Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Regional Overview https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-robots-market

Nanomedicine Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Regional Overview https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nanomedicine-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.