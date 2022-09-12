Medical Imaging Equipment Market is Booming to Reach of $ 54,043.9 Million by 2028 | Siemens, General Elec, Koninklijke

Medical Imaging Equipment Market

The global Medical Imaging Equipment market was valued at US$ 38,942.6 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 54,043.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2028.

𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Ultrasounds are performed to diagnose various diseases associated with kidneys. Hence, the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases such as chronic kidney disorder (CKD) is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to an article published in the Lancet journal on February 13, 2020, around 697.5 million cases of all stage chronic kidney disorders were recorded globally in 2017. Also, according to the Quality and Outcomes Framework (QOF) reports for England in 2017-18, the prevalence of chronic kidney disorder (CKD), stage 3-5, was around 4.1 per 100 in England.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Siemens Healthineers*

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Hologic, Inc.

• Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

• Carestream Health

• Canon Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product:

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Imaging

Ultrasound

X-ray

By Modality:

Standalone

Portable

By Application:

Orthopedic

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Gynecology

Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

The global medical imaging equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, owing to increasing agreements and acquisitions by market players. For instance, in January 2018, Siemens Healthineers entered into an agreement with Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, a provider of cardiac imaging solutions, for improving cardiac magnetic resonance imaging workflows and diagnostic tools.

Among product, ultrasound segment held a dominant position in the global medical imaging equipment market in 2019, owing to increasing product launches by market players. For instance, on July 8, 2020, Hologic, Inc. announced the U.S. launch of SuperSonic MACH 40 cart-based ultrasound system, designed to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of ultrasounds.

