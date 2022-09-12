Wheat Gluten Market Worth USD 74 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.10%

Wheat Gluten Market

Wheat Gluten Market by Form, End-Use, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022-2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer sentiments toward vegan food will fuel the vital wheat gluten market, as plant-based protein is the vegan population's sole source of protein. With health at the forefront of innovation, vital wheat gluten has already carved out its own niche in the bakery industry. Furthermore, the nutraceutical industry is highly likely to catalyse market revenue, as consumers seek nutrition outside of their plates.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the wheat gluten market which was growing at a value of 42.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 74 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour

The report also covers the following areas:

Wheat Gluten Market size

Wheat Gluten Market trends

Wheat Gluten Market industry analysis

Vendor Insights

The wheat gluten market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anhui Ante Food Co Ltd.

Ardent Mills LLC

Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd

Cargill Inc.

Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Pioneer Industries Pvt Ltd

Royal Ingredients Group BV

Tereos Group

Z and F Sungold Corp.

Drivers

Growing popularity of plant-based food

Growing importance of a healthy lifestyle

Wheat gluten is mainly composed of two types of proteins, namely, gliadins and glutenins. It is considered to be a naturally occurring protein that is derived from wheat flour or wheat.

Changing lifestyles and growing inclination of consumers towards high-protein diets are anticipated to propel the demand for wheat gluten in the upcoming years. Rising number of research and development activities to find out new plant-based proteins are also likely to aid growth.

Wheat gluten is extensively utilized in a wide range of food items, as well as animal feed. It is a type of insoluble functional protein consisting of novel visco-elastic properties. These properties are initiated by the balance between elasticity that is related to the presence of gliadin.

It is also called gum gluten when extracted in the wet condition. It has a bland taste and high protein content. It also has numerous applications in pasta, milling, meats, breads, and bakery products.

Wheat Gluten Market size Market Definition

Wheat gluten is also known as seitan, wheat meat, gluten meat, or gluten. Wheat gluten is a protein that occurs naturally in wheat or wheat flour. It is made by washing wheat flour dough in water until all of the starch granules are removed. Wheat gluten powder is made by hydrating hard wheat flour to activate the gluten. After that, the hydrated mass is processed to remove starch while leaving gluten behind. Finally, the gluten is dried and ground into powder. Some gluten varieties have a stringy or chewy texture similar to meat.

Wheat Gluten Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption of wheat gluten as a substitute to meat products

Due to the high demand for meat and soy alternatives, the global wheat gluten market is expanding rapidly. The growing awareness of the benefits of a vegan and vegetarian diet has influenced a significant number of meat eaters to choose meat substitute foods such as wheat gluten. Wheat gluten is increasingly being consumed as a meat substitute in the West by vegetarians and vegans.

Food and beverage manufacturers are focusing on key market trends and consumer needs to develop innovative products and increase sales across their entire product line. As a result, in recent years, several companies have launched innovative wheat gluten products that provide consumers with healthy options. Thus, the growing preference for plant-based foods and the increasing use of wheat gluten in a variety of products are expected to drive the wheat gluten market over the forecast period.

Opportunity

Market participants can expect lucrative opportunities as consumers seek organic products not only for their plates but also for their overall well-being, and the positive impact of vital wheat gluten is inundating the cosmetics and personal care industry. This has prompted market participants to experiment with formulations and create skincare and hair care products. In recent years, vital wheat gluten has seen widespread use in the formulation of cosmetic products that improve the quality of the hair and skin. Given the rapid replacement of ingredients in the highly competitive cosmetic industry, market players can work with end users to ensure a consistent supply of critical wheat gluten.

Restraints

However, due to deceptive marketing practises and the high cost of low-calorie diets, the wheat gluten market is expected to face restraints during the forecast period. Aside from that, the rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity may stifle the growth of the wheat gluten market.

This wheat gluten market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Wheat Gluten market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Segments Profiled in the Wheat Gluten Industry Survey

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By End Use:

Whole Grain Bread

Confectionaries

Frozen Dough

Pasta

Noodles

Cereals

Meat & Meat Analogue

Pet Foods

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

