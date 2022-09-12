2022 Women in IT Security Honorees Unveiled by SC Media
Diverse lineup of 20 forward-thinking women recognized for influencing the cybersecurity industryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and its flagship brand SC Media, unveiled its annual list of exceptional women in IT security. In total, 20 female executives were recognized for their contributions to the cybersecurity field.
Now in its ninth year, the Women in IT Security program recognizes information security professionals who have made exceptional contributions to the cybersecurity field in North America. The program spotlights women leaders who have demonstrated significant expertise, commitment, and influence in shaping the industry’s future and elevating the practice of information security.
Nominated by peers and colleagues and selected by SC Media’s editorial staff, the honorees are distinguished across four categories: advocates, cybersecurity veterans, power players and women to watch. We received an overwhelming response this year, with a 23 percent increase in nominations compared to 2021. So, it stands to reason that this year’s honorees are exemplary, showcasing that pivotal contributions are being made by women across the landscape through the private and public sectors, and in organizations of all sizes. Honorees hail from notable companies such as Salesforce, Reddit, United Health Group and JP Morgan Chase & Co., to name a few.
Collectively, the 2022 class reflects remarkable diversity and is representative of the exceptional progress being made to advance the information security industry. SC Media Senior Vice President of Content Strategy, Jill Aitoro, commented: “This is about more than recognizing the presence of women in the security community. This is about recognizing the work of women in the security community. This year’s honorees are powerful for their knowledge, their perspectives, and their influence, with voices that are finally being heard.”
Aitoro pointed to a notable shift in women’s own recognition of their worth and contributions. “Conversations with honorees in the last couple of years demonstrate an inspiring drive to succeed and a demand for respect of their expertise. These women don’t seek validation. They understand the value they offer to an organization and their ability to drive progress both within and across the infosec community. Men and women alike have a great deal to learn from these leaders.”
Honorees will be unveiled digitally across SC Media and will feature honoree profiles and a series of videos. Plus, our editorial team will include in-depth analysis of women’s evolving presence in cybersecurity year-round, with special coverage during Women’s History Month in March 2023.
The full breadth of 2022 Women in IT Security content is available here.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.
Jenn Jones
CyberRisk Alliance
+1 857-328-0173
email us here