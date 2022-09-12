Caustic Soda Flakes Market Size worth US$ 2764.06 Mn by 2029, Exhibit a CAGR of 3.10% - Data Bridge Market Research

Global Caustic Soda Flakes Market

Caustic Soda Flakes Market is to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caustic Soda Flakes Market is mainly used in soap and detergent, textiles processing, paper and pulp industry. In textile industry, it is used to make dyes, process cotton fabric and in laundering and bleaching. It is also used as an intermediate for extensive variety of organic chemicals to manufacture epoxy resins, paints, rayon, spandex, explosives, glass and ceramics as well as in oxide coating, electroplating, metal cleaning and processing, and electrolytic extracting.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Caustic Soda Flakes Market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 2165.10 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2764.06 million by 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Some of the major players operating in the Caustic Soda Flakes market are:

Olin Corporation (U.S.)

Westlake Corporation (U.S.)

Tata Chemicals Ltd (India)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Solvay (Belgium)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Hanwha Solutions Corporation (South Korea)

Nirma Limited (India)

AGC, Inc. (Japan)

Dow (U.S.)

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Ciner Resources Corporation (U.S.)

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

The caustic soda flakes market is segmented based on production process, grade and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Production Process

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Grade

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application

Alumina

Pulp and Paper

Organic Chemical

Inorganic Chemical

Textile

Soap and Detergents

Water Treatment

Dye and Ink

Caustic Soda Flakes Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The caustic soda flakes market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, production process, grade and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the caustic soda flakes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate for this period due to the increasing demand for non-medical applications such as in the field of food security.

Asia-Pacific dominates the caustic soda flakes market during the forecast period 2022-2029 due to the rising elderly population and growing healthcare expenditure in this region.

Caustic soda flakes is the solid form of sodium hydroxide. Caustic soda flakes are free from foreign dirt, matter or other visible impurities. The product is extensively used in the pulp, paper, textile, soaps and detergents industries and in alumina refineries.

COVID-19 Impact on Caustic Soda Flakes Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has a detrimental impact on the production of raw materials, affecting the demand for caustic soda. The widespread coronavirus has weakened the production and supply chains of numerous raw materials and similar for the caustic soda flakes market across various countries. On the other hand, people started to use disposable paper products which increased the demand for the caustic soda in the market. Also, activities such as water treatment, pulp and paper and chemical manufacturing have augmented, increasing the demand for caustic soda in the market.

Caustic Soda Flakes Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise the demand in healthcare sector

Caustic soda flake is widely used to help for the manufacture of variety of medicines and pharmaceutical products, from common pain relievers such as aspirin, to anticoagulants which can help to prevent from blood clots, to cholesterol-reducing medications. The rising demand for caustic soda flakes is expected to drive the market's growth rate.

Highly used in food sector

Caustic soda flake is highly used in numerous food processing purposes, such as curing foods such as olives or helping to brown Bavarian-style pretzels, which gives them their different crunch. It is used to remove skins from potatoes, tomatoes and other vegetables and fruits for canning and as an ingredient in food preservatives that help prevent the food from growing bacteria. These are major properties of this product, increasing the market demand.

Use in soap and detergent

Caustic soda flake is used to manufacture a variety of soap and detergents which used in homes and commercial applications. Chlorine bleach is prepared by combining caustic soda flake and chlorine. The ring demand of these flakes for preparing soap, detergent and many other cleaning products is projected to increase the revenue growth of the market.

Opportunities

Increased growth prospects due to high utilization

The use of caustic soda flakes products has increased in many applications such as paper cups, paper bags, pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals and many more industries which will create the immense opportunities for the growth of the market in upcoming years. It helped the business to grow more in the upcoming period and provided opportunities. The cell technology of membrane is also the major factor which is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players.

Restraints/Challenges

High reactive nature

Caustic soda flakes are reactive in nature and also corrosive in nature. This limits the demand of the caustic soda flakes and is expected to affect the market's growth because it is not good for human health and the environment.

