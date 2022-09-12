AI-based Sensors Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | With CAGR of 37.8%

Emergen Research Logo

Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Trends –Advancement in technology.

AI-based Sensors Market Size – USD 11.76 billion in 2019, AI Sensors Market Growth - CAGR of 37.8%, Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Trends –Advancement in technology.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AI-based Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 152.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the AI-based Sensors market. The rising demand for the AI-based Sensors market is expected to drive the demand for AI-based Sensors market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The demand for the market is mainly driven by the application of artificial intelligence in different sectors, such as entertainment, education, health, transport, and utilities.

Owing to rapid urbanization and digitalization globally, end-user sectors like manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automotive and transport have experienced growth and now rely on technology-driven systems for operating. AI-based sensors are being used across these industries as they help in automating processes, help in maintaining product quality, and help in producing more efficient products.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global AI-based Sensors market, with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Key participants include Augury Systems, Glassbeam, Siemens AG, PointGrab, Maana, Tellmeplus, Sentenai, Versos Systems, Tachyus, and United Technology, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

The neural network, in the type segment, is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period. Consistent development in artificial intelligence is increasing the application of neural networks in sensors. It helps in the assistance of fraud detection in the BFSI and e-commerce sectors.

Artificial intelligence for the analysis of sensors enables predictions and classifications by using sensor signals as compared to other physics-based models. This latest innovation can be witnessed in the application of medical diagnosis and predictive management.

Artificial intelligence, along with machine learning algorithms, is used in different construction workflows such as quality check, scheduling, issue tracking, safety management, resource, and design management. With the infiltration of COVID-19, AI-based sensors demand is growing in these sectors for remote usage.

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI-based Sensors Market on the basis of type, application, technology, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Case-based reasoning

Ambient-intelligence

Neural networks

Inductive learning

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Biosensor

 Health Monitoring

 Maintenance and Inspection

 Human-computer interaction

 Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Natural Language Processing

 Machine Learning

 Computer Vision

 Context-aware Computing

Key takeaways of the Global AI-based Sensors Market report:

The report sheds light on the fundamental AI-based Sensors market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading AI-based Sensors market regions.

It examines the latest research & development projects and technological innovations taking place in the key regional segments of AI-based Sensors market

The research report reviews the regulatory framework for creating new opportunities in various regions of the AI-based Sensors market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available.

AI-based Sensors Market Size Worth USD 152.55 Billion by 2027