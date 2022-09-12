Blockchain AI Market Size Worth USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Blockchain and AI have progressed into leading technologies that can power innovations in almost all industries. They are being used together to enhance everything from healthcare record sharing to food supply chain logistics and financial security.

They help in building and organizing massive databases, performing tasks in less time, and strengthening cyber security. Blockchain AI is an enabler of data monetization, which is one of the primary driving factors for the market. The Blockchain AI is witnessing an increased adoption among enterprises. A growing adoption of cloud-based security by the companies will provide growth opportunity to the market.

Blockchain AI is complex in nature and is difficult to manage as well as implement. It requires specific skill sets to develop the technology, which can also restrain the market. Moreover, adoption of cloud-based technology and Internet of Things (IoT) is creating ample opportunities for growth of the market. Increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in Blockchain AI technology are projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Download FREE Sample Report

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Highlights of Report:

Machine learning is described as a software that changes when it learns new information. Blockchain AI can benefit machine learning to accelerate the analysis of a large volume of data.

Smart contracts are used by organizations to reduce cost and avoid any fraud. These contracts deployed over Blockchain AI guarantee that no modifications can be made in them. The technology makes it impossible for any third party to make any changes in the contract.

The small- and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to reduction in infrastructure costs and growth in the transparency of the market .

Blockchain AI technology is being used in hospitals, clinics, and labs to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Furthermore, there has been increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, which can be limited by the usage of this technology.

North America held the largest market share and is the most attractive market for Blockchain AI across the world, due to growing adoption of the technology in BFSI and e-commerce sectors in this region. The highly competitive market in the U.S. due to presence of major market players is also propelling the market in the region.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/408

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

The Blockchain AI research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-ai-market

Furthermore, the report divides the Blockchain AI market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain AI market based on technology, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Machine Learning (ML)

NLP

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform/Tools

Services

Consulting

System Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Data Security

Data Sharing/Communication

Asset Tracking & Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Business Process Optimization

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Other

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Blockchain AI market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/408

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore More Reports by Emergen Research:

Smart Farming Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-farming-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Fingerprint Sensors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fingerprint-sensors-market

Blockchain Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-market

Offshore Wind Energy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

Indoor Farming Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-farming-technology-market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feminine-hygiene-products-market

Skin Lightening Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/skin-lightening-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.