Unmanned Composite Materials Market Size to Reach USD 3,222.3 Billion by 2027; Industry Compound Annual Growth

The global unmanned composite materials market is projected to be worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global unmanned composite materials market is projected to be worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The unmanned composite materials market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for lightweight unmanned systems. Small UAVs usually suffer from performance drawbacks, including small load capacity, slow speed, low flying height, and short battery backup. Also, owing to the complexity of the operational environment, the frequency of damage occurring to the UAV body is comparatively high. The composite materials used in unmanned systems possess high specific strength and specific stiffness, considerably decreasing the unmanned systems’ weight with load cost reduction and payload increase, resulting in prolonged flight distance and time. Unmanned composite materials are of immense significance for use in miniaturized, lightweight, and high-performance unmanned system structures.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Unmanned Composite Materials industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success.

Key Players Mentioned in the Unmanned Composite Materials Market Research Report:

Startasys Ltd., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Teledyne, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Toray Industries, Renegade Materials Corporation, and Owens Corning, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In March 2019, Teijin Ltd. entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Renegade Materials Corporation. As part of the acquisition, Renegade materials Corporation will operate as Teijin’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

E-glass fiber finds widespread usage as the fiber composites reinforcement material in load-bearing sandwich construction, owing to its excellent mechanical features and resistance from environmental factors, but the primary behind its popularity is its relatively low price.

Increasing adoption of drones is likely to fuel the market demand. The Federal Aviation Administration reports that in 2016, the number of commercial drones in the US was 42,000 and would substantially increase to 420,000 by the year 2021.

Unmanned marine vehicle systems are deployed for extensive applications, including military, where these find usage in Anti-Submarine Warfare, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Mine Counter Measures, and Fast Inshore Attack Craft for combat drills.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the rapid adoption of drones and aerostat systems in the countries in the region.

The Unmanned Composite Materials market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of industry size, trends, and business growth prospects. This report also provides detailed information on technology spending for the forecasting period, which gives a unique view of the Unmanned Composite Materials market across numerous segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned composite materials market on the basis of type, platform, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Interior

Exterior

