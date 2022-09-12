Stevia Market Size Worth USD 1,642.8 Million in 2030 - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global stevia market size was USD 790.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stevia market size was USD 790.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for stevia as an alternative for sucrose in the dairy industry and increasing investments by market players are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, Stevia has a sweet taste, which makes it capable of replacing sugar in a diet and has a very low calorific value, which makes it ‘no-calorie’ food. Stevia is also beneficial for indigestion-related problems, which decreases hunger and urges and cravings for sweets. Stevia when mixed with toothpaste helps to avoid gum disease, plaque buildup, and tooth decay. Moreover, increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, is expected to drive growth of the market during the forecast period. Stevia is a high-intensity sweetener, which is 200 times sweeter than sucrose, is used as a natural sweetener in the food & beverage industry and does not have any harmful effects on human body. It is also used as a tabletop sweetener in cafes and restaurants to add sweetness to instant beverages such as tea, coffee, and soft drinks.

However, despite huge demand, manufacturers find it difficult to keep up with high demand and low supply. Limited resources and fluctuation in stevia leaf prices are key factors driving growth of the stevia market over the forecast period.

The report covers the stevia Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the stevia market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the stevia market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2022-2030. The stevia market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the stevia market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the stevia market landscape.

The stevia research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Cargill, Incorporated, Arboreal Stevia, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, GLG Life Tech Corp., S&W Seed Co., Pyure Brands LLC, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Layn Natural Ingredients, and Sunwin Stevia International Inc.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global stevia market based on type, form, application:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Leaf

Liquid

Powder

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Tabletop Sweeteners

Food & Beverages

Convenience Food

Others

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad stevia market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the stevia market players.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2022-2030

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the stevia market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

