What Will Industrial Nitrogen Market Looks Like In the Future?

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Industrial Nitrogen Top Companies

The major players operating in the industrial nitrogen market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.; Axcel Gases; Dubai Industrial Gases; Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd; Gulf Cryo; Linde plc; Messer Group; nexAir; Omega Air; Parker Hannifin Corp.; Praxair; Southern Industrial Gas; Taiyo Nippon Sanso; Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.; and Yingde Gases Group.

AMR published a report, the industrial nitrogen market was valued at $3.47 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.71 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Locating of Industrial Nitrogen Market:

By form, the compressed gas segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.

By application, the food & beverages segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for a CAGR of 6.2%. China was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for CAGR of 6.8%.

The report outlines the current industrial nitrogen market trends and future scenario of the market from 2022 to 2031 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Nitrogen is used in the manufacturing of steel and other metals to treat the melt and as a shield gas in the heat treatment of iron, steel, and other metals. It is also utilized as a process gas in conjunction with other gases for carbonization and nitriding reduction.

The growth of the global industrial nitrogen market is majorly attributable to its wide applications in various industries such as pharmaceutical & healthcare, oil & gas, metal manufacturing & fabrication, food & beverage, electronics, and chemical.

Nitrogen liquid is used to maintain flammable or explosive substances and liquids away from air. Certain chemicals, solid surfaces, and stored food products have qualities that must be safeguarded from degradation caused by environmental oxygen and moisture.

Cooling concrete with liquid nitrogen results in better-cured characteristics. When performing construction activities on soft, water-soaked ground, such as tunnel building beneath streams, liquid nitrogen can efficiently freeze the earth.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Industrial Nitrogen Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for industrial nitrogen from a wide range of end-use sectors including metal manufacturing & fabrication, oil & gas, pharmaceutical and healthcare, chemical, food & beverages and electronics. To protect again corrosion, metals are often coated with other metals and materials; nitrogen gas, used as a shielding gas, helps prevent oxidation so the metal manufacturing & fabrication is the greatest market for industrial nitrogen favorably impacting the worldwide industrial nitrogen market.

However, health concerns were not taken seriously before the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the health awareness among the populace has grown and the pharmaceutical health care sector has grown during the pandemic which is positively impacting the industrial nitrogen market during the pandemic.

In regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, industrial nitrogen is used as a metal manufacturing & fabrication, oil & gas, pharmaceutical and healthcare, chemical, and food & beverage. Because of the importance of liquid nitrogen and compressed nitrogen following the COVID-19, industrial nitrogen is primarily used in health care & pharmaceutical industry and hence positively impacting the industrial nitrogen market growth during the pandemic.

Nitrogen is a non-metallic element employed in multiple industrial manufacturing processes. Gaseous nitrogen is used in food processing, brewery, beverage, oil & gas recovery, and other applications owing to its inert nature.

The industrial use of nitrogen has gained traction worldwide due to its cost-effectiveness. Process improvements have made industrial nitrogen an affordable solution for various industries.