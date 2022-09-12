Strategies For Global E-Prescribing Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

E-Prescribing Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global E-Prescribing Market Report by TBRC covers the e-prescribing market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘E-Prescribing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the e-prescribing market size is expected to grow to $3.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.9%. According to the e-prescribing market forecast, the rising focus on reducing medical errors is expected to propel the e-prescribing industry growth going forward.

The e-prescribing market consists of sale of e-prescribing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve prescription accuracy, increase patient safety, reduce costs, and will enable secure, real-time, bi-directional, electronic connectivity between clinicians and pharmacies. E-prescribing refers to a technological framework that allows physicians and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions. This has been accomplished with a secure means of electronically accessing the health plan formulary, patient eligibility, and medication history at the point of care and will be transmitted electronically into the pharmacy’s system.

Global E-Prescribing Market Trends

The advent of technological transformation in healthcare is a key trend gaining popularity in the e-prescribing market. Major companies operating in the e-prescribing global market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in April 2022, Change Healthcare, a US-based healthcare technology company that includes e-prescribing, launched InterQual® 2022, the latest edition of the company’s flagship clinical decision support solution for the delivery of the latest and evidence-based appropriate care. This includes new criteria for emergent trends, restructured and interactive criteria to streamline workflows, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive proactive insights and efficiency. All updates have been researched and independently peer-reviewed, so users will feel confident that the criteria are free of bias.

Global E-Prescribing Market Segments

The global e-prescribing market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment: Web and Cloud Based, On-Premise

By End-User: Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, Pharmaceuticals

By Geography: The e-prescribing global market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

E-Prescribing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides e-prescribing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global e-prescribing market, e-prescribing market share, e-prescribing global market segments and geographies, e-prescribing global market players, e-prescribing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The e-prescribing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s E-Prescribing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc, Athenahealth, Relay Health, Henry Schein Inc, GE Healthcare, Computer Programs and Systems Inc, DrFirst.com Inc, Surescripts-RxHub, Medical Information Technology, Change Healthcare, Health Fusion Inc, eMDs Inc, and iMedX Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

