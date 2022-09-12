Williston Barracks / Wrong way driver crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1005835

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09/11/22 22:51 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 NB Milton, VT

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ernest Yangassa

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: UVM

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Veronica Valliere (DOB: 02/10/2004)

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 335

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: UVM

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Michael Amoah

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: UVM

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 11, 2022 at approximately 22:51 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a wrong way driver on Interstate 89, traveling south in the north bound lane near mile marker 108 in the Town of Milton. While enroute, Troopers were advised that the vehicle had crashed near mile marker 101. When Troopers arrived on scene, they discovered multiple vehicles off the roadway, one being on fire with the unconscious operator trapped inside. The entrapped operator was removed from the burning vehicle. All occupants were transported from the scene to the UVM medical center. Troopers were assisted by Milton Fire Department, AOT, and numerous EMS agencies.

The interstate was shut down north of exit 17 for approximately 3 hours while the scene was processed. The Vermont Crash Reconstruction Team was activated and responded to the scene. This incident remains under investigation.

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111