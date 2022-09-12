Williston Barracks / Wrong way driver crash
CASE#: 22A1005835
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09/11/22 22:51 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 NB Milton, VT
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ernest Yangassa
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: UVM
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Veronica Valliere (DOB: 02/10/2004)
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 335
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: UVM
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Michael Amoah
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: UVM
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 11, 2022 at approximately 22:51 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a wrong way driver on Interstate 89, traveling south in the north bound lane near mile marker 108 in the Town of Milton. While enroute, Troopers were advised that the vehicle had crashed near mile marker 101. When Troopers arrived on scene, they discovered multiple vehicles off the roadway, one being on fire with the unconscious operator trapped inside. The entrapped operator was removed from the burning vehicle. All occupants were transported from the scene to the UVM medical center. Troopers were assisted by Milton Fire Department, AOT, and numerous EMS agencies.
The interstate was shut down north of exit 17 for approximately 3 hours while the scene was processed. The Vermont Crash Reconstruction Team was activated and responded to the scene. This incident remains under investigation.
