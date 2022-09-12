Biobanking Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 3.2 Billion by 2028

Biobanking Equipment

Biobanking is referred to a structured collections of biological samples, and associated data, stored for research purpose in future.

The global biobanking equipment market was valued at US$ 1,778.3 million in 2022, and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

Major Players Are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioLife Solutions, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Panasonic Biomedical Sales, BioCision, Taylor-Wharton International, VWR International, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co. and Tecan AG.

Market Dynamics

Increasing application of biobanking in various field such as oncology, neurology, cardiology, and orthopaedics is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the biobanking equipment market. Moreover, increasing adoption of precision medicine with rising awareness about the stem cell treatment and bio-preservation is expected to augment the biobanking equipment market size during the forecast period. In 2016, the National Institutes of Health invested US$ 215 million in the precision medicine initiative to accelerate biomedical research and provide clinicians with new tools to select the innovative therapies tailored according to individual need.

However, low cost substitute techniques, tissue injury during freezing, stringent reimbursement policies, lack of standardization, confidentiality, and ethical issues are the major factors restraining the global biobanking equipment market growth. For instance, in emerging economies lack public awareness regarding biobanking. Socioeconomic factors such as the high level of poverty, caste and class hierarchies, low literacy rate, and gender inequality plays a key role in voluntary biobanking.

Key Features of the Study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the biobanking equipment market, market size (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022 – 2028, considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

It profiles key players in the global biobanking equipment market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies

Major Point cover in this Biobanking Equipment Market report are: –

• Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Biobanking Equipment? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

• Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share.

• What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Biobanking Equipment market?

• What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Biobanking Equipment in 2028?

• What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global industry?

• What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Biobanking Equipment Market, By Product Type:

Equipment

Refrigerators and Freezers

Liquid Nitrogen Supply Tanks

Cryogenic Storage Systems

Media

Optimized Pre-Formulated Media

Non-Optimized Isotonic Formulation Media

Consumables

Others

• Global Biobanking Equipment Market, By Sample Type:

Human Tissue and Tumor Cells

Bio-fluids

Stem Cells

Umbilical Cord

DNA/RNA

• Global Biobanking Equipment Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Cell and Tissue Banks

Blood Banks

DNA Banks

