Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market to Grow at CAGR of 10.5% during Forecast Period, Observes Emergen Research Study

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing cloud computing adoption, increasing demand for computer data storage, and increasing demand for data centers are anticipated to propel the cloud data backup and recovery market. The-usage of virtualization technology in data centers helps enterprises, through the use of a limited number of physical servers, to reduce capital expenditures and optimize resources. The concept of computer virtualization has the ability to reduce the cost of a data center by around 25%. This strategy is now increasingly being adopted by the majority of data centers, which is expected to further drive market growth.

However, data compliance problem owing to the lack of standardized guideline is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In April 2020, The general availability of the latest Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, an enterprise-ready cloud backup and recovery solution, was announced by Veeam Software, the pioneer in backup solutions that provide Cloud Data Management. This latest offering would allow consumers and service providers to migrate more applications and data to Azure and to secure cloud services in Azure cost-effectively, efficiently, and securely. Moreover, the portable backup framework of Veeam allows full Cloud Mobility in a multi-cloud environment, with recovery, backup, and migration.

Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.

Due to the advantages, such as greater compliance with safety regulations, improved redundancy, minimizing total cost of ownership, quick recovery, improved availability, the hybrid sector is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

As businesses focus on cloud storage & recovery technologies for data access to minimize unusual delays in accessing business data challenges, the large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.

It is expected that the BFSI segment will hold the largest market share throughout the forecast timeframe since the banking sector has received a massive boost by effective online banking through cloud technologies.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe due to the rapid adoption of cloud computing services among various industries.

The global report shows details related to the most dominant players in the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery, along with contact details, sales, and accurate figures of the worldwide Market. Various data and detailed analyses collected from various trusted institutions of the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery are presented in the Global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Research Report

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Reduction

Data Replication

Data Retention

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Hybrid

 Private

 Public

Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Large Enterprises

 Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Retail

 Manufacturing

 BFSI

 IT and Telecommunications

 Healthcare

 Education

 Government

 Others

Finally, the report majorly enlightens the key growth and limiting factors that majorly target the center of the market affecting the growth and its development to either positive or negative extent. The report also specifies the impact of regulations and policies implemented by the administration on the current growth and upcoming opportunities that may lead to market development escalation. The Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market report offers a superior vision of the global market, which will help clients to manage the business precisely with better growth and expansion compared to its contenders in the market.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market?

• How will each Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2027?

• How will the market shares for each Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery submarket develop from 2020 to 2027?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2027?

• Will leading Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2027 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2027?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery projects for these leading companies?

