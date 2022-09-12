MarketWatch to Host Inaugural “Best New Ideas in Money Festival”

Event will bring together investing legends, entrepreneurs and finance experts to exchange insights

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWatch, a leader in financial news and market data for 25 years, will host the first “Best New Ideas in Money Festival” on Sept. 21-22, 2022, to convene some of the most influential investing leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators in conversations about how we spend, save and invest in the current challenging financial environment.



“From personal finance post-Covid, to meme stocks and crypto, it’s a much different investing world today than it was a few years ago,” said MarketWatch Editor in Chief Mark DeCambre. “That’s why we’re gathering some of the world’s most influential change-makers in money under one roof to help people with their investing journeys.”

The festival, which will take place in New York and virtually, will bring MarketWatch’s “Best New Ideas in Money” franchise to life on an interactive stage, with networking opportunities, interviews and advice typically reserved for those inside Wall Street. Featured speakers at the inaugural event include:



Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Board Member of Bridgewater Associates

Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel Group

Carl Icahn, Chairman of Icahn Enterprises

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest

Roy Swan, Director of Mission Investments at the Ford Foundation



A lineup of more than 30 leaders across finance and emerging industries will cover topics ranging from where big investors are setting their sights on new investments and the new methods traders are using to identify stock trends, to the ways technology is disrupting real estate and rapidly growing sectors like cannabis and online sports betting.

MarketWatch editors will moderate discussions spanning five event tracks designed to dive deep into how money connects to all aspects of our lives, equipping attendees with the practical knowledge to bolster personal, professional and societal success: How I Did It, Hot Sectors & Trades, Get Smart, Impact, Investing in Yourself.

Attendees will be able to attend hands-on workshops and experiences led by experts focused on living a healthy money lifestyle, with actionable guidance on how to invest and how to manage personal finance. These workshops tackle the issues at the core of everyday life, including how to deal with college costs and identify sustainable investments, and the basics of how to identify stocks and approach options.

In “Financial Face-Off” MarketWatch journalists will go head-to-head on some of the toughest financial decisions, and MarketWatch’s wildly popular “Moneyist” columnist will dive into the unique challenges of estate planning. In addition, the team of writers, analysts and portfolio managers at Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) will break down investing opportunities live as the stock market opening bell rings on “Hot Stocks for Breakfast.”

“With first-of-its-kind access to the people moving the needle across the growing financial ecosystem, this event is designed to provide real-time insight on the issues affecting personal finance decision-making as well as those shaping the global headlines and impacting bottom lines,” said DeCambre.

The festival will take place in-person in New York City at Center415, with virtual access for attendees worldwide.

Visit the Best New Ideas in Money Festival website to register and learn more about the program and speakers.

