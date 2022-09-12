Connected Enterprise Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 33% Through 2026

Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Connected Enterprise Market Report by TBRC covers the connected enterprise market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the connected enterprise market size is expected to reach $995.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 32.6%. The increasing adoption of 5G networks across the world is expected to propel the connected enterprise market growth going forward.

The connected enterprises market consists of sales of connected enterprises solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to gain more insights and improve the productivity of their business by harmonising technological operations and a deeper level of collaboration. Connected enterprises refer to an ecosystem in which every business line has been digitalized and connected.

Global Connected Enterprise Market Trends

According to the connected enterprise market analysis, the development of open communication platforms is a key trend gaining popularity. Major companies in the connected enterprises market are focusing on developing open platforms for better communication channels and the secure exchange of data. For instance, in 2020, 8x8, a US-based company operating in connected enterprises, launched its open communications platform to deliver and scale work-from-anywhere enterprise communications for organisations worldwide. The new communications platform combines voice and contact center solutions that have intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics to enable richer, more reliable communication experiences across all business functions.

Global Connected Enterprise Market Segments

The global connected enterprise market is segmented:

By Type: Manufacturing Execution System, Customer Experience Management, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Asset Performance Management, Remote Monitoring System, Others

By Offering: Solutions, Services

By End-User: Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utility, Others

By Geography: The connected enterprise global market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides connected enterprise market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global connected enterprise market, connected enterprise market share, connected enterprise global market segments and geographies, connected enterprise market players, connected enterprise global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The connected enterprise global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cisco Systems, PTC Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Accelerite, Verizon Communications Inc., MindTree Ltd., UiPath, HARMAN International, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Wipro Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Amdocs, and Fujitsu.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

