Silicone Additives Market Key Players and Their Contribution to Global Revenue Growth 2022-2029

Silicone Additives Market

The Asia-Pacific region holds the major portion of the global silicone additives market, owing to huge paints and coatings and the paper industry in the region.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paints and coatings is the major end-user industry of the silicone additives market and the growing demand for better quality paints and coatings in the automobile industry fuels the growth of silicone additives. The additives reduce the surface tension, provide better quality and optical properties, and increase the longevity of the paint. On the other hand, silicone additives are also being used as wetting agents, emulsifier, and antifoam agents in the personal care industry.

These additives play an important role in the paper and pulp industry for better impregnation of the alkali in the wood chips as antifoaming agent during washing of the pulp. Silicone additives are significantly used in the plastic industries as lubricants and it also enhances the sustainability and the shelf life of the product. In the food and beverages industries, silicone additives find its application as anti-foaming agent and also as food-grade lubricating oil. Such extensive usage of the silicone additives in different industries have led to the growth of the silicone additives market around the world.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the major portion of the global silicone additives market, owing to huge paints and coatings and the paper industry in the region. The market in the North America region is also expected to grow at a significant pace with the rapid growth of the skincare market in the countries such as U.S. and Canada.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading silicone additives market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2029.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Silicone Additives market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global Silicone Additives industry include Dow Corning, Siltech, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu, KCC Corporation.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

