Anti-Jamming Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Anti-Jamming Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Anti-Jamming Market Report by TBRC covers the anti-jamming market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Anti-Jamming Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the anti-jamming market size is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.27%. As per TBRC’s anti-jamming global market insights the market size is expected to grow to $6.40 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.83%. Increasing allotment of higher military & defense budgets by most governments are the significant factor driving the growth of the anti-jamming market.

The anti-jamming market consists of the sale of anti-jamming products and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a device or system used to prevent jamming in communications or electronic devices. Anti-jamming systems or devices protect electronic receivers from interference and intentional jamming. These products protect weak positions in modern infrastructure systems, including battlefield systems, ensuring the continuous operation of GPS systems in high-frequency jamming areas.

Global Anti-Jamming Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the anti-jamming global market. The key players in the anti-jamming sector are focusing on bringing advanced anti-jamming systems to market to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their position in the market.

Global Anti-Jamming Market Segments

The global anti-jamming market is segmented:

By Receiver Type: Military and Government Grade, Commercial Transportation Grade

By Technique: Nulling Technique, Beam Steering Technique, Civilian Technique

By Application: Flight Control, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Position, Navigation, and Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation, Others

By Geography: The anti-jamming global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Anti-Jamming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anti-jamming market overviews, analyzes and anti-jamming global market forecast market size and growth, anti-jamming global market share, anti-jamming market segments and geographies, anti-jamming market trends, anti-jamming global market players, anti-jamming global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The anti-jamming global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Anti-Jamming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BAE Systems, Cobham Ltd, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, infinDome, L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Mayflower Communications, Novatel Inc, HEXAGON, Navcours Co Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Hertz Systems, Forsberg Services Ltd, and Meteksan Defense.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

