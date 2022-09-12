Global Compound Feed Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Compound Feed Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Compound Feed Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the compound feed market size is expected to grow to $549.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. An increase in the demand for meat and aquaculture products is expected to propel the compound feed market growth going forward.

The compound feed global market consists of sales of compound feed products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for oral animal feeding and animal nutrition. Compound feed refers to a complete or complementary feed made up of at least two feed components and feed additives. It is a mixture of basic materials and supplements fed to livestock, derived from plants, animals, organic or inorganic substances, or industrial processing.

Global Compound Feed Market Trends

According to the compound feed global market forecast, product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the compound feed market are looking for new products with unique features to strengthen their position in the compound feed market. For instance, in October 2021, Cargill, a US-based food corporation operating in the compound feed market, launched poultry feed by adding essential oils to its Nutrena, Naturewise for healthy flocks, and maximised egg production. Natural essential oils contribute to the promotion of egg size, weight, and production; enhanced palatability; and a fresh aroma.

Global Compound Feed Market Segments

The global compound feed market is segmented:

By Ingredient: Cereals, Cakes and Meals, Byproducts, Supplements

By Form: Solid, Liquid

By Source: Plant Based, Animal Based

By Animal Type: Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others

By Geography: The global compound feed market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Compound Feed Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides compound feed global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global compound feed market, compound feed global market share, compound feed global market segments and geographies, compound feed global market players, compound feed global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The compound feed global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Compound Feed Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Inc, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, New Hope Group, Charoen Pokphand Food, Land O'Lakes Inc, Nutreco N.V, Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd, Forfarmers NV, Alltech, Feed One Co. Ltd, J. D. Heiskell & Company, Inc, Kent Nutrition Group, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc, De Heus Vietnam LLC, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

