Deep Learning Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 41% Through 2026

Deep Learning Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Deep Learning Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the deep learning market size is expected to grow from $9.32 billion in 2021 to $13.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.44%. The global deep learning market size is expected to grow to $50.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.48%. Increasing adoption of cloud-based services is significantly contributing to the growth of the deep learning market.

The deep learning market consists of sales of deep learning solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a system with a collection of machine learning algorithms, which models high-level abstractions in data through an architecture consisting of multiple non-linear transformations. These solutions have the potential to carry out engineering activities on their own, process a huge volume of unstructured data, and offer more precise results compared to traditional machine learning. Deep learning is used as a critical component of self-driving automobiles, allowing them to detect a stop sign or discriminate between a pedestrian and a signpost.

Global Deep Learning Market Trends

Increased use of edge intelligence has emerged as a popular trend in the deep learning market. Edge intelligence, also known as edge artificial intelligence (AI), is a blend of AI and edge computing that allows machine learning algorithms to be deployed to the edge device where data is generated. Edge intelligence could give AI to any person or organization, at any time and in any location.

Global Deep Learning Market Segments

The global deep learning market is segmented:

By Product: Hardware, Software, Services

By Application: Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining

By End User: BFSI, Automotive, Telecom and Media, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global deep learning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Deep Learning Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides deep learning market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global deep learning global market, deep learning global market share, deep learning global market segments and geographies, deep learning global market trends, deep learning global market players, deep learning global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The deep learning industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Deep Learning Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM Corporation, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sensory, Xilinx, Facebook, Mellanox Technology, Baidu, and Pathmind.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

