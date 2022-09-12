Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach $1.4 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.1% CAGR | Tennant Company Delfins Shop Vacs.

Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market

Increase in urbanization drive the growth of the global wet vacuum cleaner market. On the other hand, high retail prices

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in concern toward hygiene among customers, better functionality of wet vacuum cleaners over their regular counterparts, increase in urbanization drive the growth of the global wet vacuum cleaner market. On the other hand, high retail prices and surge in number of counterfeit products impede the growth to some extent. However, advancement in technology and rapid growth of online platforms are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Tennant Company

Delfins

Shop Vacs.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Tineco Intelligent Technology

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Bissell Group

AB Electrolux

Hako Group

Nilfisk Group

Wet vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that are used to collect liquid spills as well as dust and are far more flexible & versatile than the regular vacuum cleaners. The wet vacuum cleaner is a cleaning device that is designed to collect liquid spills as well as dry dust. Wet vacuum cleaners were primarily used for heavy duty jobs majorly in the commercial sector. However, new & compact models of wet vacuum cleaner in various sizes have been designed by manufacturers for domestic use. Moreover, due to advancements in technology and rise in demand for convenient and time-saving cleaning devices, a great change has taken place in the structure and design of the wet vacuum cleaner. Furthermore, they are easily accessible to the consumers through different distribution channels that include hypermarket / supermarket, specialty stores, online stores and others. Thus, this in turn has contributed in driving the growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market in terms of value sales.

The global demand for wet vacuum cleaner is expected to increase due to rising concern toward hygiene among household as well as commercial sectors, owing to rise in health concern and emphasis on maintaining clean premises in the commercial sectors. The E- commerce segment in the wet vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributable to the easy accessibility, heavy discounts & offers on electronic devices by these online platforms, which boosts their adoption in the wet vacuum cleaner market, thus becoming a popular medium for the purchase of wet vacuum cleaners. Moreover, easy availability of different types of wet vacuum cleaners along with the information about the products coupled with the facility of home delivery contribute to the increase in sales of wet vacuum cleaner through online platform. Thus, this in turn is expected to propel the growth of the wet vacuum cleaner market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

North America and Europe to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on region, North America and Europe held the major share, generating around two-fifths of the global wet vacuum market. This is due to rise in demand for hi-tech products and increase in number of working populations in the regions. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the estimated period. This is attributed to high growth in automation and intensive R&D in countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea.



Key Findings of the Study

The cordless segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific regions anticipated to dominate the wet vacuum cleaner market growth, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to exhibit exponential growth throughout 2026, registering a CAGR 3.4% during the forecast period.

The Specialty store distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the global s wet vacuum cleaner market analysis, with a CAGR of 3.6%during the forecast period.

The E-commerce segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%during the wet vacuum cleaner market forecast period.

The commercial segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on application, the commercial segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global wet vacuum market revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion's share till 2026. Concerns regarding developing and maintaining hygiene are substantially on the rise in the commercial sector which, in turn, boosts the segment growth. Simultaneously, the household segment would register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the study period. Rise in affluence and hectic lifestyle of the consumers drive the growth of the segment.

