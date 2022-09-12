Innovative OB/GYN Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many health conditions--ranging from joint and muscle pain to migraines and low libido-- that impact the lives of women (and often men too). Many doctors fail to listen to patients and get to the root cause of their problems, but one doctor, a top-ranked OB/GYN with nearly 35 years of practice experience, not only looks at the hormone connection but has made it her mission to raise awareness of it! That Doctor is Victoria J, Mondloch. As the cover of her second book, Full Bloom says, we must all learn “The Ground-Breaking Truth about Your Hormones & Health.” This remarkable doctor will be returning to Close Up Radio this fall to discuss her theories, case studies, and research into health and wellness solutions that can keep us more balanced, effective, healthy and youthful.

Dr. Mondloch listens to patients so well that they view her as a partner and ally, and most refer to her as Doctor Vicki. As her website notes, she aims to empower patients, work together on diagnoses, partner in care and treatment, and discover the best steps to take towards optimal health. Often the key is hormone balancing, something the doctor herself learned when she had various skin and auto-immune symptoms back at the peri-menopausal stage. Since balancing, she looks younger and is more vital than her 67 years and has never sweated or lost sleep over menopausal grief. Now, the doctor is always looking ahead to the next option, always exploring innovative ways to help people feel better and live happier.

A patient named Kathleen remarked “I had many unrelated medical problems which were difficult because I needed a different doctor for each issue. Since going with Dr. Mondloch, she has treated them all and improved my quality of life.” Another form of testimonial is when clients bring their teenage daughters along—and they learn how the hormones that impact us one way in puberty can have devastating consequences as women move into their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and onward (which is how the case studies in the Full Bloom book are grouped.)

Beyond her recognition and accolades from patients, Dr. Mondloch was 4-star rated by US News and World Reports and named Best in Medicine by the American Health Council, each authority honoring her for her achievements in the Women’s Health specialty.

In this new radio series, Dr. Mondloch will discuss Full Bloom, her first book Blossoming (which centers on the pubescent years to age 30) and the section she contributed to a new book published by The Professional Women’s Network. She will also reveal firsthand experiences with her health and her daughters, and why she turned her back on a successful group practice to explore leading edge medical approaches. It started with bio identical hormones and now encompasses stem cells, exosomes, and energy healing research—all certain to ignite your thinking and personal wellness journey.

