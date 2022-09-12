Patient Portal Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Patient Portal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Patient Portal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Patient Portal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the patient portal market size is expected to grow to $7.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.1%. According to the patient portal market analysis, the increasing demand for electronic health records is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The patient portal market consists of sales of web portal services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by patients for easy access to personal health information. A patient portal is an online website service opted for by hospitals that gives patients easy access to health information such as recent doctor visits, prescription refills, medications, discharge summaries, and others. The patient portal provides patients the convenience to access information 24/7 by using an internet connection securely anywhere and anytime. That saves the patients' time, enables easy communication between physician and patient, and also provides support care from hospital staff to patients for further assistance in treatment and billing.

Global Patient Portal Market Trends

Product innovation is one of the key patient portal market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the patient portal sector are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in 2021, McKesson, a US-based healthcare company that provides patient portals, launched ScriptPASTM, a pharmacy management solution for oncology practises powered by Biologics by McKesson specialty pharmacy. ScriptPASTM is a fee-for-service offering designed to help Medically Integrated Dispensing (MID)-equipped practises provide quicker access to care by reducing barriers that delay treatment. This has been accomplished by providing support with benefits investigation, prior authorization, and financial assistance.

Global Patient Portal Market Segments

The global patient portal market is segmented:

By Type: Standalone Patient Portals, Integrated Patient Portals

By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

By End-Users: Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Other End-Users (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)

By Geography: The global patient portal market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Patient Portal Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides patient portal global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the patient portal global market, patient portal global market share, patient portal global market segments and geographies, patient portal market players, patient portal market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The patient portal market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Patient Portal Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, McKesson Corporation, athenahealth Inc, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, CureMD Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, Greenway Health LLC, Medfusion Inc, Epic Systems Corporation Inc, General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), InteliChart, QSI Management LLC, Optum Inc, and ZH Healthcare Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

