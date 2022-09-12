Global Cationic Starch Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Cationic Starch Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cationic Starch Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cationic starch market size is expected to grow to $1.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.77%. An increase in paper manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of the cationic starch market.

The cationic starch global market consists of the sales of cationic starch by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a type of modified starch produced by combining a reactive chemical with a slurry of partly swelled starch granules. They are used as wet end additives, rheology modifiers, paper binders, thickening agents, flocculants, emulsion stabilizers, and coating agents. Cationic starch aims to enhance tear strength, help bind particles together on the base material, and increase fiber and filler retention.

Global Cationic Starch Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the cationic starch market. Major companies operating in the cationic starch market are focused on providing advanced solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing innovations into their end products, such as cross-linked starch products, high-charge cationic starches, anionic starches, and others, to provide additional value to the products. For instance, in June 2021, Roquette, an Indian pharmaceutical excipient provider, launched a new type of modified starch called STABILYS®. This aids in producing new types of paper known as EVO 880, which has a high latex replacement rate. It also contributes to lowering paper production costs for paper production industries.

Global Cationic Starch Market Segments

The global cationic starch market is segmented:

By Product: Corn Cationic Starch, Tapioca Cationic Starch, Potato Cationic Starch, Wheat and Other Cationic Starch

By Application: Paper Manufacturing, Textile Industry, Mining and Sewage Treatment Industries

By Geography: The global cationic starch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cationic Starch Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cationic starch market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cationic starch market, cationic starch global market share, cationic starch market segments and geographies, cationic starch global market players, cationic starch global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cationic starch global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cationic Starch Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Roquette, Tate and Lyle, Ingredion, Western Polymer, Galam, Santosh, Sunar Misir, Starch Asia, Saurashtra Specialities Pvt. Ltd., Honest Derivatives Pvt. Ltd., Chemigate, Guangxi State Farms, Shandong Fuyang Biotechnology, Xilai-Starch, and Zhu Cheng Xing Mao Corn Developing Co., Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

