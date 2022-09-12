Mixed Reality In Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 50% Through 2026

Mixed Reality in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Mixed Reality in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mixed Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mixed reality in healthcare market size is expected to grow to $1.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 50%. The increasing older population is expected to propel the mixed reality in healthcare market growth going forward.

The mixed reality in the healthcare market consists of sales of mixed reality products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for visualizing, diagnosing, and providing patient care through remote locations; performing surgeries; and learning surgical operations and others. Mixed reality in healthcare refers to a combination of augmented and virtual reality to experience a real-life environment using digital tools in the medical field to accelerate diagnoses, improve access to healthcare, reduce infection transmission, educate, and enhance outcomes.

Global Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Trends

Technological advancements are one of the key mixed reality in healthcare market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the mixed reality of the healthcare market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2019, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based healthcare company that includes mixed reality, collaborated with Koninklijke Philips N.V., a Netherlands-based company that develops health technology and technology-based health products. Both companies developed an augmented reality concept-based image-guided minimally invasive surgical therapy. This technology is an image-guided therapy platform known as Azurion by Philips with Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 holographic computing platform that helps surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery to reduce errors and surgical pain.

Global Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Segments

The global mixed reality in healthcare market is segmented:

By Device Types: AR Devices, VR Devices

By Component: Hardware, Software, Content and Application

By Application: Surgery and Surgery Simulation, Patient Care Management, Fitness Management, Medical Training and Education, Others

By End-Users: Hospital, Surgical Centers and Medical Institutes, Others

By Geography: The global mixed reality in healthcare market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Mixed Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mixed reality in healthcare global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the mixed reality in healthcare global market, mixed reality in healthcare global market share, mixed reality in healthcare market segments and geographies, mixed reality in healthcare market players, mixed reality in healthcare market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mixed reality in healthcare market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mixed Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Atheer Inc., Daqri, EchoPixel Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oculus, HTC Corporation, Samsung, Surgical Theater Inc., Osso VR Inc., Medical Realities Ltd, Augmedix, Google LLC, MindMaze, Facebook Inc., and ThirdEye.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

