Global Cranes Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cranes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cranes market size is expected to reach $43.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.65%. According to the cranes industry overview, the increasing spending on construction activities globally is driving the market.

The cranes market consists of sales of cranes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a machine that uses a hoisting mechanism to lift heavy objects and transport them to a new position. They are equipped with lift ropes, wire ropes, and sheaves that help to lift and lower the big objects. The lever and pulley of the crane co-ordinate with each other to generate a mechanical advantage.

Global Cranes Market Trends

Technological advancements are one of the key cranes market trends gaining popularity. Automation is taking place in the cranes market to gain work efficiency with the incorporation of anti-collision, zoning, and internet-based setup. The companies operating in the cranes market are utilizing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision for the development of autonomous cranes. The crane's movements are monitored by operators in a control room using onboard cameras and a remote-control station. The key target of these new systems is to exclude the workforce from a potentially dangerous and challenging working environment involving enormous machinery and transported to the safety and comfort of a control room via remote crane operation. For instance, in February 2021, Manitex Valla, a subsidiary of Manitex International of the United States, released the all-new V 110 R Electric Mobile Crane, which is battery-operated and remote-controlled.

Global Cranes Market Segments

By Product type: Mobile, Fixed, Marine

By Business Type: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftersales

By End-User: Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil and Gas, Others

By Geography: The global cranes market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cranes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cranes market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cranes market, cranes global market share, cranes global market segments and geographies, cranes global market players, cranes global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cranes market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cranes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Konecranes Plc, SANY Group, Manitowoc Company Inc, Tadano Ltd, Terex Corporation, Liebherr-International, Cargotec, XCMG Group, Street Crane Company Limited, Kobelco Cranes Co Limited, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, Gorbel Inc, Palfinger AG, Link-Belt Construction Equipment, Caterpillar, Buckner HeavyLift Cranes, Demag Cranes & Components GmbH, Shanghai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, and American Crane and Equipment.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

