Scoliosis Management Market to Surpass US$ 3,254.5 Million by 2028 | Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics

Scoliosis Management

Scoliosis is a condition of occurring side-to-side spinal curves characterized by complex lateral and rotational curvature and deformity of the spine.

The global scoliosis management market was valued at US$ 2,267.8 Mn in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

Major Players Are: Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Aspen Medical Products, Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics, Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, Spinal Technology Inc., Ortholutions GmbH & Co. KG, Ossur Hf, Charleston Bending Brace, UNYQ, and Pro-Tech Orthopedics.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of scoliosis among global population is expected to increase the adoption of scoliosis management systems in the near future. There are not many studies that can provide data of high relevance regarding prevalence of scoliosis, globally. Several studies that provide such data have substantial weaknesses such as varying definitions of scoliosis, study protocols, and age-groups. However, scoliosis is the most common spinal disorder in children and adolescents. The scoliosis is characterized by a side-to-side curvature of the spine >10°, usually combined with a rotation of the vertebrae and most often a reduced kyphosis in thoracic curves.

Furthermore, increasing engagement of healthcare regulatory organizations in creating awareness regarding scoliosis deformities screening at early-stage to reduce the therapeutic procedures and the associated costs in health services is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

For instance, in the U.S., National Scoliosis Awareness Month is conducted by Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), annually in June with the goal of highlighting rising need for education, early detection, and to create awareness among public regarding scoliosis and its prevalence within the community.

Key features of the study:

• This report provides in-depth analysis of scoliosis management market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018 – 2026), considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

• This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, scoliosis management product approval & launch, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

• It profiles key players in the global scoliosis management market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Scoliosis Management Market, By Product Type:

Soft Braces

Rigid Braces

Composite Braces & Others

• Global Scoliosis Management Market, By Spinal Location:

Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO)

Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO)

Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO)

Others

• Global Scoliosis Management Market, By Demographics:

Adult

Pediatric

• Global Scoliosis Management Market, By Disease Type:

Infantile Idiopathic Scoliosis

Juvenile Idiopathic Scoliosis

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis

Neuromuscular Scoliotic Curves

Congenital Scoliotic Curves

Adult Scoliosis

Table of Contents

1.Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2.Market Overview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Spinal Location

Market Snippet, By Demographics

Market Snippet, By Disease Type

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3.Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Key Developments

Regulatory Scenario

PEST Analysis

