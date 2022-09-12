Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare supply chain management market size is expected to grow to $3.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%. According to TBRC’s healthcare supply chain management industry report, globalization is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The healthcare supply chain management market consists of sales of healthcare supply chain management software and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to minimise costs, maintain medication availability, and improve patient satisfaction. Healthcare supply chain management refers to a process that efficiently manages the workflow of the supply of medical goods and services from manufacturers to patients. It involves obtaining resources, managing supplies, and delivering goods and services to providers and patients.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend shaping the healthcare supply chain management market outlook. Major companies operating in the healthcare supply chain management sector are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2020, Tecsys, a Canada-based healthcare supply chain management software company, launched a new solution portfolio built on the capabilities of the company’s existing software and technology by providing value-added solution roadmaps and resources suited for healthcare supply. Further, in January 2021, Oracle, a US-based healthcare supply chain management software company, expanded its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) with new capabilities to help customers across industries decrease costs, make better planning decisions, and improve customer experience.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segments

The global healthcare supply chain management market is segmented:

By Component: Software Application, Hardware Type

By Delivery Mode: On-Premise, Cloud Based

By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Manufacturers, Others

By Geography: The global healthcare supply chain management market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare supply chain management global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global healthcare supply chain management market, healthcare supply chain management global market share, healthcare supply chain management global market segments and geographies, healthcare supply chain management global market players, healthcare supply chain management global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The healthcare supply chain management global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Advocate Health Care, Banner Medical Innovations Inc, SAP AG Group, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, TECSYS, Global Healthcare Exchange LLC, Cardinal Health Inc, Determine Epicor, LLamasoft, Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Jump Technologies Inc, LogiTag Systems, Harris Affinity, Premier, Accurate InfoSoft Pvt Ltd, Hybrent, Arvato Systems, Jabil Inc, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

