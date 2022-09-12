Temperature Management Market to Surpass US$ 3,814.3 Million with a CAGR of 4.2% By 2028 | 3M, Stryker Corporation

Temperature Management

Temperature management refers to a treatment carried out to maintain body temperature of a patient for specific duration.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Temperature Management Market was valued at US$ 2,856.6 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 3,814.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Coherent Market Insights has recently published comprehensive business research on “Global Temperature Management Market” which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Temperature Management Market research report execution is becoming very vital for businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large-scale Temperature Management Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This industry report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information, and market shares for the company. Moreover, the Temperature Management Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with the greatest clarity for strategic decision-making.

Market Dynamics:

High demand for temperature management devices or systems due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing number of surgeries around the world is expected to augment the growth of the global Temperature Management Market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Gentherm announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has launched the ASTOPADTM Patient Warming System in the United States. The ASTOPAD system can be utilized in all surgical procedures and helps prevent and treat hypothermia in patients throughout the perioperative journey.

Major Players Are:

• 3M,

• Zoll Medical Corporation,

• Stryker Corporation,

• Smith Medical Inc.,

• Medtronic PLC,

• Geratherm Medical AG,

• Dragerwerk AG & Co. KgaA,

• Atom Medical Corporation,

• Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products LLC,

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Temperature Management Market, By Product Type:

• Patient Warming Systems

• Patient Cooling Systems

Global Temperature Management Market, By Application:

• Cardiology

• Orthopaedics

• Neurology

• Other Applications

