Global Soup Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Soup Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Soup Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the soup market size is expected to grow from $14.77 billion in 2021 to $15.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11%. The global soup market size is expected to grow to $17.50 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.05%. Increasing demand for convenience foods is driving the growth of the soup market.
The soup market consists of the sale of soup by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to processed soup products in canned or packaged liquid dishes frequently served at the beginning of a meal. It is a combination of different ingredients, including meat, poultry, seafood, fish, and vegetables. Additionally, thickening ingredients and flavoring agents are added to the soup to make it thicker and more flavorful.
Global Soup Market Trends
Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the soup market. The companies operating in the soup market or packaged soup sector are focusing on developing or manufacturing organic and plant-based soups to capture the untapped market and strengthen their business position across the globe.
Global Soup Market Segments
By Type: Canned/Preserved Soup, Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Ultra-High Temperature Processing (UHT) Soup
By Category: Vegetarian Soup, Non-Vegetarian Soup
By Packaging: Canned, Pouched, Others
By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others
By Geography: The global soup market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Soup Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides soup market overviews, soup market analysis and soup market forecast market size and growth, soup global market share, soup industry segmentation and geographies, soup global market players, soup global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.
TBRC’s Soup Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: General Mills Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company, Unilever PLC, Baxters Food Group Limited, Nestlé, Pacific Organic, TSC Foods, Bear Creek Country Kitchens LLC, Premier Foods Group Limited, Symington’s Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Amy's, Progresso, and Trader Joe's.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
